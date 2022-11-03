Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from power grid by Russian shelling, says Ukraine
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been disconnected from the country’s grid after Russian shelling destroyed its last remaining high-voltage power lines, according to officials.
Ukraine’s atomic energy company Energoatom had previously warned that Russia’s efforts to cut the Zaporizhzhia plant off from the grid risked a catastrophic failure of its cooling systems.
The power plant only has 15 days’ worth of fuel to run the generators, Energoatom said. The plant’s blocks 5 and 6 are being switched into cold state, it said.
Earlier, world leaders had called for demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia site after footage emerged of Russian army vehicles stationed inside the plant.
More follows
