For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into a deadly Russian missile strike that killed multiple Ukrainian soldiers at an award ceremony last week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said the strike took place on the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region, without providing much details about what had happened.

"It is a tragedy that could have been avoided," Mr Zelensky said in his televised speech.

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated in response to this tragedy. The relevant investigation is ongoing.

"The main thing is to establish the full truth about what happened and to prevent this from happening again," he added.

The Ukrainian military on Saturday confirmed that soldiers from its 128th brigade were killed in a missile strike, without providing figures.

Two missiles had struck the village of Zarichne, around 10 miles north of the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, where soldiers had gathered on Friday morning, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed military officer.

On the same day the Russian defence ministry Russia said it inflicted a "fire defeat" on a Ukrainian assault unit in Zaporizhzhia where up to 30 people had been killed, according to AFP.

One Ukrainian soldier reportedly claimed on social media that 22 people from the brigade had been killed in a strike. He criticised the commanders for holding the ceremony.

"Now, the investigation must provide honest answers to the families of the fallen soldiers and the society about how this tragedy occurred and whether any improper orders were issued," the Ukrainian president said.

Mr Zelensky also added that he would not hold talks with Russia unless Moscow pulled back its troops from Ukraine. The US "know I am not ready to speak with the terrorists, because their word is nothing", he told NBC, referring to Russia.

"They have to go out from our territory, only after that, the world can switch on diplomacy," Mr Zelensky added, while calling on the US to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia.

He said American soldiers could eventually be pulled into a greater European conflict with Russia if Washington did not step up support.

“If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack Nato countries and you will send your sons and daughters (to fight),” Mr Zelensky said.