Two people were killed and at least three were injured after Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia’s central district on Wednesday 18 October, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has reported.

Footage released by the Ukrainian emergency service showed rescuers carrying survivors out of a damaged residential building in the district.

Regional Governor Yurii Malashko said more people could be trapped under rubble.

Mr Malashko said the attack was likely conducted with six S-300 missiles that take only 42 seconds to reach the city once launched from Russian-controlled territories.