Zelensky warns nuclear plant attack could cause catastrophe for all of Europe: ‘You know the word Chernobyl’
Ukraine’s leader has said a fire at a Ukraine nuclear plant could be a catastrophe for all of Europe, ominously warning: “You know the word ‘Chernobyl’.”
In an incident that reminded the world how Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine could trigger multiple crises far beyond the borders of Ukraine, officials said that a training building at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe was on fire following a Russian attack.
In a message released in the early hours of Friday morning in Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky said the incident had the capacity to threaten the continent.
“You know the word Chernobyl,” he said grimly.
Shortly afterwards, it was reported that US president Joe Biden had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart about the incident.
More follows.....
