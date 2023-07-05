Zelensky says Russia has planted explosives on Ukraine nuclear plant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia has planted explosives on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to simulate an attack, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned, as an alert was issued for evacuations in the event of a radiation leak.

Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russian forces are planning to commit a “new evil” after their alleged attack on Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant last month, citing intelligence.

“Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” he said in his nightly video address.

“Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees – can’t but see – that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else.”

Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, in February 2022. The power plant has come at the centre of nuclear threats and fear of radiation as both sides accused each other of shelling around the plant, risking a major nuclear disaster in Europe.

The official Twitter handle for the Operational news of the Armed Forces said the Ukrainian health ministry has urged residents to be prepared for a possible evacuation in the event of an explosion at the plant.

It comes as the Kremlin said it is taking measures to counter a threat of some kind of Ukrainian sabotage of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the consequences of such sabotage could be catastrophic.

“The situation is quite tense because there is indeed a great threat of sabotage by the Kyiv regime, which could be catastrophic in its consequences,” he said.

“The Kyiv regime has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to do anything. Therefore, all measures are being taken to counter such a threat.”

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar (REUTERS)

Rosenergoatom, which operates Russia’s nuclear network, said Ukraine is planning to drop ammunition laced with nuclear waste on the power plant.

“Under cover of darkness overnight on 5 July the Ukrainian military will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia station using long-range precision equipment and kamikaze attack drones,” Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom said, according to Russian news agencies.

Mr Zelensky held a phone call with French president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday and briefed him on Russia’s “dangerous provocations” at the plant. The two leaders “agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA”, the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

“I warned Emmanuel Macron that the occupation troops are preparing dangerous provocations at the Zaporizhzhia plant,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement after their call.

The two warring sides have regularly accused each other of staging an attack on nuclear power plant without giving any evidence to their claims.