Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine must “recognise” the “truth” that it cannot join Nato.

Russia is approaching its fourth week of its invasion of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin has cited Kyiv’s wish to join Nato as a reason for having launched the ongoing assault.

Mr Zelensky spoke to representatives of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) via a video message on Tuesday.

He stepped up his criticism of Nato by questioning the alliance’s commitment to its Article 5 collective defence clause, after it did not send its troops to defend Ukraine against Russian troops.

Article 5 had never looked “as weak as it is today,” he said, as a result of Russian aggression having “hypnotised” Nato.

Mr Zelensky suggested that Nato would react “in the same way” to one of its members being attacked by Russia.

Previously, Nato dismissed such suggestions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the U.S. has a “sacrosanct” commitment to the Article 5 guarantee of mutual defence between member states.

Also in the video, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine must accept that there is “not an open door” for Ukraine to join Nato.

He said: “We heard for years about the allegedly open doors [of Nato] ... we have already heard that we won’t be able to join.

“If we cannot enter through open doors, then we must cooperate with the associations with which we can, which will help us, protect us ... and have separate guarantees.”

His speech comes after Nato refused his repeated requests for a no-fly zone to be imposed over Ukraine.

Ukraine’s western allies said that a no-fly zone would require the shooting down of Russian planes, which would be likely to spark a global war with Russia.

Mr Zelensky then urged Nato to send fighter jets to his besieged country if a no-fly zone could not be imposed.

Meanwhile, a series of attacks hit a residential area in Kyiv as Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to the centre of the capital.

Dozens of people were killed by large explosions seen before dawn in western Kyiv, including on four multi-storey apartment buildings, Mr Zelensky said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a new curfew for the city, saying it would run for 35 hours from 8pm on Tuesday until 7am on Thursday (6pm GMT on Tuesday to 5am GMT on Thursday).

The shelling continued as leaders of Poland, Slovenia, and Czech Republic headed to Kyiv, which Russian troops have so far failed to capture in their takeover attempts.

“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech prime minister Petr Fiala tweeted.

In Mariupol, civilians in 2,000 cars fled via a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to the biggest evacuation yet from the Black Sea port city – which has been hit by some of the most devastating attacks seen during Putin’s invasion.

Also on Tuesday, the number of people who have fled Ukraine as refugees has exceeded three million, according to the International Organisation for Migration, while ceasefire negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats have resumed.

New details of two deadly Russian attacks that took place on Monday have emerged.

Ten people were killed when an artillery strike hit a university and open-air market in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office said.

A 65-year-old woman was shot dead on a bus that was evacuating civilians from a suburb of Kyiv, it added.

Nineteen people have died and nine were injured after a Russian rocket attack hit a TV tower in Antopol, western Ukraine, authorities in the Rivne region said.