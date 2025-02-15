Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Europe needs its own army to counter Putin, says Zelensky

His comments came amid growing fears that Donald Trump plans to weaken US support for Ukraine

Holly Evans
Saturday 15 February 2025 11:50 GMT
Comments
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky making a statement to the Munich security conference
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky making a statement to the Munich security conference (PA Media)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Europe must unite to form a new common Army to guard against the mounting threat from Russia, Ukraine’s president Vlodomyr Zelensky has said.

His comments came amid growing fears that Donald Trump plans to weaken US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and water down its commitment to Nato.

Mr Zelensky’s comments are reinforced by a separate warning by General Sir Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former supreme allied commander Europe.

US vice-president JD Vance, right, US secretary of state Marco Rubio, second right, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, meet on the sidelines of the Munich security conference
US vice-president JD Vance, right, US secretary of state Marco Rubio, second right, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, meet on the sidelines of the Munich security conference (AFP via Getty Images)

Writing in The Independent, Sir Richard says the US can no longer be trusted as Europe and Britain’s ally. He calls for a dramatic rise in defence spending to avoid the risk of World War Three.

Speaking at the Munich security conference, Mr Zelensky said: “I believe in Europe and I urge you to act for your own sake, for your nations, your houses, your children, for our shared future.

“We need confidence in our own strength so that other people respect European power.

“I believe the time has come to create an armed forces of Europe... money alone will not stop an enemy assault. it is not just about budgets it is about people realising they need to defend their own home.

”We need this so that decisions about Europe are made in Europe.”

US president Mr Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin spoke this week about plans to bring the invasion of Ukraine to an end.

Mr Zelensky said: “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

“The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

Washington has suggested Nato membership for Ukraine is off the table and Mr Zelensky will have to cede territory to Russia, but he said: “Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement.”

Growing tensions between Europe and the US have been laid bare at the Munich security conference.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced US vice-president JD Vance for attacking Germany and Britain over free speech in his speech at the gathering.

Mr Scholz said Mr Vance’s remarks were “unacceptable”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in