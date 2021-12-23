Bodies of two men discovered at house in Co Donegal

The bodies of two men have been discovered at a house in Co Donegal.

The bodies of the men remained at the property in Letterkenny on Thursday afternoon pending the arrival of the state pathologist.

It is understood the men were known to each other.

Gardai are working to establish the circumstances of their deaths.

It is understood the men were discovered at the house in the Windy Hill area by a member of the public who alerted gardai.

Mayor of Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District councillor Jimmy Kavanagh said the community was in shock.

“It’s absolutely shocking news and an awful tragedy,” he said

“This community is absolutely shocked to hear this and our heart goes out to those affected by this.

“It heightens the sadness of it that we’re in the season of Christmas and it’s just an awful tragedy.”

A Garda statement said: “The services of the state pathologist have been requested and the scene is currently preserved.

“The technical bureau have also been notified.

“Both bodies remain at the scene at this time.”

The Garda said its investigations were ongoing.