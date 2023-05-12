Watch live: Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan appears in court after arrest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan appears in court, one day after he was told he would be released.

A two-member bench has been formed which will hear Khan’s case today (12 May), in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust.

Over a dozen people were killed following his arrest on Tuesday (9 May), after the event triggered clashes with police and paramilitary forces, and over 1,000 people had been arrested.

The Supreme Court later ruled the arrest ‘unlawful’ and demanded his release.

Internet and data service restrictions are still in place with the likes of Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram all banned.

He is the country’s seventh prime minister to be arrested, after he was removed from power last year through a no-confidence vote.

Click here to sign up to our newsletter.