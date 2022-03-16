✕ Close 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan; tsunami advisory issued

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan has triggered tsunami warnings just days after the 11th anniversary of the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima nuclear reactor.

Buildings in Tokyo shook violently and more than 2 million homes lost power in large parts of eastern Japan after the earthquake struck around 11:30 pm local time on Wednesday.

Japan Meteorological Agency warned a one-metre tsunami could first hit shorelines around coastal areas in the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

The operator for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant said that workers were checking for any possible damage from the earthquake, which hit off the coast of Fukushima around 11:30 pm local time on Wednesday.

While there were no initial reports of deaths or casualties, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said the extent of damage was still being assessed.