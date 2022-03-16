Japan earthquake - latest: Tsunami warning issued after 7.3 magnitude quake hits Fukushima
Follow live updates below.
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan has triggered tsunami warnings just days after the 11th anniversary of the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima nuclear reactor.
Buildings in Tokyo shook violently and more than 2 million homes lost power in large parts of eastern Japan after the earthquake struck around 11:30 pm local time on Wednesday.
Japan Meteorological Agency warned a one-metre tsunami could first hit shorelines around coastal areas in the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.
The operator for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant said that workers were checking for any possible damage from the earthquake, which hit off the coast of Fukushima around 11:30 pm local time on Wednesday.
While there were no initial reports of deaths or casualties, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said the extent of damage was still being assessed.
Watch: Tokyo shakes as 7.3 and 5.6 magnitude earthquakes rock Japan
Two earthquakes about an hour apart left buildings shaking in Japan and an estimated two million people without power across the country.
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake about 11:30 pm local time on Wednesday night was followed by a milder 5.6 magnitude aftershock shortly before 1am Thursday.
Video emerging online shows the city skyline shaking, power going out and explosions or flashes in the distance.
Fukushima earthquake less powerful than in 2011
The 7.3 magnitude quake near Fukushima was about 63 times less powerful than the 9.1 magnitude quake in a similar area off the coast of Japan 11-years ago.
The 2011 Fukushima earthquake released about 500 times more energy and is the fourth-largest earthquake ever recorded.
The strongest quake on record was a 9.5 quake near Chile in 1960, followed by a 9.2 quake off southern Alaska in 1964, and another 9.1 recorded in the Indian Ocean in 2004.
Epicentre 89 kilometres from 2011 earthquake
The epicentre of Wednesday’s earthquake was reportedly just 89 kilometres from the 9.1 magnitude earthquake in 2011.
The earthquake 11-years ago caused a tsunami with 30-foot waves that damaged multiple nuclear reactors on Japan’s Fukushima coast.
An estimated 22,000 were killed in either the initial earthquake, the following tsunami or lingering health consequences.
Epicentre 89 kilometres from 2011 earthquake
The epicentre of Wednesday’s earthquake was reportedly just 89 kilometres from the 9.1 magnitude earthquake in 2011.
The earthquake 11-years ago caused a tsunami with 30-foot waves that damaged multiple nuclear reactors on Japan’s Fukushima coast.
An estimated 22,000 were killed in either the initial earthquake, the following tsunami or lingering health consequences.
Fukushima nuclear power plants being assessed for damage
One nuclear power plant in Fukushima was unaffected and another was being assessed, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a press conference.
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office wrote on Twitter that government agencies were making “every effort to respond” to the earthquake.
20-centimetre Tsunami hits Miyagi’s Ishinomaki Port
Almost 39,000 people were told to evacuate Miyagi as a small tsunami hit the Port of Ishinomaki about an hour after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima.
Warnings remained in both Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures of more possible tsunamis of up to one metre above normal tidal levels.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the preliminary depth of the epicentre was 60 kilometres.
Tsunami warning issued after earthquake hits Japan
A powerful earthquake has shaken Japan and triggered tsunami warnings after it struck off the coast of Fukushima.
The tremor had a magnitude of 7.3 and hit in the ocean around the northeast of the country, meteorologists said.
It rocked large parts of eastern Japan - including Tokyo, where buildings violently shook and power was cut off - as it struck around 11.30pm local time (2pm GMT) on Wednesday.
Zoe Tidman has the breaking news.
Powerful earthquake hits Japan off Fukushima coast as tsunami warning issued
People in Japan describe as ‘one of longest’ and ‘scariest’ tremors they have felt
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies