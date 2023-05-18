Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch: Joe Biden meets Fumio Kishida for G7 talks in Japan

Holly Patrick
Thursday 18 May 2023 09:53
Comments

Joe Biden met with Fumio Kishida on Thursday, 18 May, after travelling to Japan for this week’s G7Hiroshima leaders’ summit.

Heads of the world’s advanced democracies are coming together for three days from Friday in the western Japanese city for talks on international issues.

Leaders are expected to discuss concern about China’s use of “economic coercion” in its dealings abroad as part of a joint statement.

G7 countries attending the summit - the UK, Japan, Germany, the US, France, Canada, and Italy - are closely tied with China economically.

The summit is also expected to focus on Russia as Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended

Mr Biden is expected to have a sideline meeting with Quad nations - Australia, the United States, India and Japan - after postponing his post-G7 trip to Sydney because of debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in