Japan earthquake - latest: Death toll rises to two people as tsunami threat wanes
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan has triggered two small tsunamis just days after the 11th anniversary of the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima nuclear reactor.
At least one person was confirmed dead, and almost 100 injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima, according to city officials reported by Japanese news outlet NHK World.
Buildings in Tokyo shook violently and more than 2 million homes lost power in large parts of eastern Japan after the earthquake struck around 11:30 pm local time on Wednesday. A 5.6 magnitude aftershock of hit about an hour later shortly before 1 am Thursday.
Small tsunami waves of about 20 centimetres in Sendai and the Port of Ishinomaki and 39,000 people were warned to evacuate the Miyagi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported the water pumps at two reactors in the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant’s spent pool were halted.
There was also a fire alarm triggered at a turbine in the building of another reactor, but the nuclear regulator said there were no “abnormalities” with any of the facilities.
Three of the six reactors in the Fukushima Daiichi plant in Okuma melted down in 2011 after the tsunami flooded emergency power generators.
A bullet train carrying about 100 passengers and crew derailed between Fukushima and Miyagi, but no injuries were reported by East Japan Railway Co. Rail services were suspended as investigations continued.
More than 2.2 million households were left without power, including 700,000 in Tokyo. Power was later restored to most of them, according to the TEPCO Power Grid and Tohoku Electric Power Network Co.
Japan warned that another earthquake of “similar intensity” could hit the country within the next week.
UPDATE: Death toll rises to two in Japanese earthquake and tsunami
Two people were killed and another 94 were injured in the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan on Wednesday, according to the national Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
The quake also caused more than 2.2 million homes to temporarily lose power, though electricity has been restored in most places besides the hardest-hit zones in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, where roughly 37,000 homes remain without power.
VIDEO: 100m long crack appears in Miyagi expressway after quake
The earthquake that sent tsunami waves heading towards Japan on Wednesday has caused a 100m-long crack to appear in the Tohoku Expressway in Tome City, Miyagi prefecture, according to the Miyagi Prefectural Expressway Police Corps.
See video of the rupture below, via Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
Quake that caused tsunamis rivaled 1995 Kobe earthquake that killed 6,000
Wednesday’s 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Japan rivaled another earthquake that hit the Kobe area in 1995, killing more than 6,000 people.
So far, only one person has been reported dead in yesterday’s earthquake, however, with scores more injured.
The Kobe quake, the second deadliest in Japan in the 20th century, was closer to the surface and nearer to land, while the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake took place about 60 km below sea level and 57 km from shore.
Scientists worry about earthquake threat from section of California fault line
As authorities work to respond to the magnitude 7.3 earthquake and the resulting tsunamis in Japan, researchers in California are studying whether a section of its famous San Andreas fault line is more dangerous than previously imagined.
Scientists previously believed that a central section of the fault produced less severe earthquakes than other sections of the fault. However, researchers have concluded that large magnitude earthquakes are possible in the area and have happened in the past
One dead, at least 92 injured as reports of casualties emerge
At least one person died and another 92 were injured in the aftermath of Japan’s earthquake, according to NHK World.
The casualties, in the city of Soma, in Fukushima, were confirmed by officials in the city, the Japanese news outlet reported.
Tsunami warning lifted in Japan, no danger in the US
Tsunami warnings were lifted for the east of Japan after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima.
The earthquake and its 5.6 magnitude aftershock were felt across most of the country’s east coast, with 39,000 people ordered to evacuate shoreline areas.
Small tsunami waves of between 20 to 30 centimetres were reported in Sendai and the Port of Ishinomaki.
The US tsunami warning centre, meanwhile, said was currently no danger for Alaska or its West Coast states of California, Washington or Oregon. Canada’s British Colombia was also said to be free of danger.
How big was the Fukushima earthquake? See how it compares to the top 10 most powerful on record
The 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Fukushima was within 100 miles of the 2011 disaster, but considerably less powerful than the 9.3 magnitude quake that triggered tsunamis and led to the meltdown of the Daichi power plant.
These are the top 10 most powerful earthquakes on record, according to the US Geological Survey:
- 9.5 magnitude Valdiva Earthquake off the coast of Chile in 1960
- 9.2 magnitude Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964
- 9.1 magnitude Indian Ocean earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in 2004
- 9.1 magnitude Tohoku Earthquake off the east coast of Japan in 2011
- 9.0 magnitude Kamchatka earthquake off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in 1952
- 8.8 magnitude Maule Earthquake off the coast of Chile n 2010
- 8.8 magnitude Equador-Colombia Earthquake of 1906
- 8.7 magnitude Rat Island Earthquake, near Alaska, in 1965
- 8.6 magnitude earthquake in Tibet, near the Eastern Xizang-India border region, in 1959
- 8.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the west coast of Northern Sumatra in 2012
Water pumps at Fukushima nuclear reactor halted
Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported the water pumps at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant’s spent pool have been halted.
The agency said pumps went offline for spent pools at reactor number one and three.
Pumps for reactor #3 were restarted soon after the earthquake, while the agency said there was “enough time” to restart pumps for reactor #1. Fire alarms went off at the plant’s #5 turbine.
Three of the six reactors in the Fukushima Daiichi plant in Okuma melted down in 2011 after the tsunami flooded emergency power generators.
11 years later, fate of Fukushima reactor cleanup uncertain
Eleven years after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was ravaged by a meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami, the plant now looks like a sprawling construction site. Most of the radioactive debris blasted by the hydrogen explosions has been cleared and the torn buildings have been fixed.
During a recent visit to see firsthand the cleanup of one of the world’s worst nuclear meltdowns, helmeted men wore regular work clothes and surgical masks, instead of previously required hazmat coveralls and full-face masks, as they dug near a recently reinforced oceanside seawall.
Nearly 900 tons of melted nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors, and its removal is an unprecedented challenge involving 10 times the amount of damaged fuel removed in the Three Mile Island cleanup following its 1979 partial core melt.
Read more at the Associated Press:
