John McAfee death - latest news: Mysterious ‘Q’ posted to tech mogul’s Instagram before being found in jail
Mr McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain
The anti-virus pioneer John McAfee was found dead on Wednesday in his Barcelona prison cell, where he had been awaiting trial for tax evasion.
Just before his death, Spain’s high court had authorized his extradition to the United States.
Spanish authorities have said his death was likely a suicide.
Prison employees tried to save McAfee’s life, reports say
Employees at the Brians 2 penitentiary where John McAfee was held tried to revive the 75-year-old but were unsuccessful, according to a statement cited by Spanish newspaper El Mundo and reporting by the Associated Press.
According to the newspaper El Pais, the software entrepreneur was arrested in October and was awaiting extradition to the US when he was found dead.
The paper added that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
‘I’ll spend the rest of my life in prison’: John McAfee said he feared extradition to US days before death
Antivirus creator John McAfee said he feared spending the rest of his life in prison just days before he was found dead, according to reports.
A week ago, McAfee testified to a Spanish court on 15 June as part of his fight against extradition to the United States on tax charges carrying a prison sentence of 30 years, according to The Associated Press.
“If I am extradited, it is almost certain that I will spend the rest of my life in prison because the United States wants to use me as an example,” he said, according to the Spanish news outlet Europa Press.
Spanish authorities say McAfee’s death was likely a suicide
John McAfee, the programmer behind some of the world’s most famous anti-virus software, was found dead on Wednesday in his Barcelona prison cell. The 75-year-old tech mogul had been facing tax evasion charges, and Spain’s high court had just authorized his extradition to the United States. Catalan’s justice department had said his death was likely a suicide.
