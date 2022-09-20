Madeleine McCann’s parents speak out after defeat in legal fight with detective

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madeleine McCann’s parents have said they are “disappointed” to have lost their legal battle over comments made by a former Portuguese detective.

Goncalo Amaral claimed in a book, a documentary and a newspaper interview that Kate and Gerry McCann were involved in their three-year-old daughter’s disappearance.

On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dismissed the couple’s complaint that Mr Amaral had failed to respect their right to a private life.

The ECHR ruled that there had already been extensive publicity about the claims against them, prior to the publication of Mr Amaral’s book in July 2008. It also found that their reputation had not been damaged by him, but instead by the fact that they became official suspects for a short time.

In a statement released by their lawyers, the McCanns said: “We are naturally disappointed with decision of the European Court of Human Rights announced today.

“However, much has changed since we started legal proceedings 13 years ago against Mr Amaral, his publisher and broadcaster.

“We took action for one and only one reason: Mr Amaral’s unfounded claims were having a detrimental impact on the search for Madeleine.

“If the public believed that we were involved in her disappearance, then people would not be alert for possible clues and may not report relevant information to the relevant law enforcement agencies.”

They also expressed their gratitude for the work of the British, German and Portuguese police, before adding their hope that those responsible for their daughter’s disappearance would be brought to justice.

The court found the couple’s reputation had been damaged by the fact they were made official suspects in the case for a short time, rather than by Mr Amaral’s comments.

The McCanns now have three months to appeal the decision.

Madeleine, then aged three, went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz on 3 May 2007 as her parents dined at a nearby restaurant.

