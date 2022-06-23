An American woman and her partner will be airlifted to Mallorca, Spain to end her unviable pregnancy after her request to do so was denied by health authorities in Malta.

Andrea Prudente, 38, and her partner Jay Weeldreyer, 45, will travel to the Spanish island via air ambulance.

According to the Times of Malta, the couple’s lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic confirmed that the couple’s travel insurance has accepted to proceed with the measure as the condition of Ms Prudente is considered “life-threatening”.

They’re expected to leave Malta as soon as Thursday.

Ahead of the airlift, Ms Prudente was in stable condition at Mater Dei hospital as Mr Weeldreyer told the outlet that they are “very relieved” that the episode will soon be over.

But Mr Weeldreyer said that “insurance will cover the portion that our benefits allow, and then we pay for the remaining balance”.

Ms Prudente is 16 weeks pregnant and was hospitalised a week ago after her water broke ahead of time, meaning that there’s no amniotic fluid remaining in the womb.

While doctors have said that there’s still a heartbeat, they’ve also told the couple there’s no chance of survival for the baby. The couple asked that the pregnancy be terminated for fear of the safety of Ms Prudente.

Doctors in Malta have also told the couple that they can’t take any measures unless Ms Prudente’s life is in imminent danger, forcing the couple to wait for the foetus to die, possibly putting Ms Prudente at risk of a dangerous infection.

Malta is the sole country in the European Union with a complete ban on abortions regardless of the situation, leaving the couple with the only option of leaving the Mediterranean island nation of around 525,000 people.

“Let’s not forget that here we are talking about a wanted pregnancy,” Ms Dimitrijevic told the Times of Malta. “Andrea is going through a lot psychologically. But here in Malta doctors’ hands are tied since according to law they would be committing a crime by terminating the pregnancy. This case highlights the need to decriminalise abortion.”

More follows...