Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘My command is obligatory’: Afghan supreme leader imposes full sharia law

It comes as UN adopts resolution accusing Taliban of human rights violations

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 14 November 2022 16:07
Comments
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students

The supreme leader of Afghanistan has ordered judges to implement the full sharia law, the Taliban’s chief spokesman said.

The order came from Haibatullah Akhundzada who met with a group of judges and was announced by Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet on Sunday.

The Taliban reclaimed power in August 2021. Akhundzada, has not been filmed or photographed since and rules from Kandahar.

Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying: “Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists. Those files in which all the sharia [Islamic law] conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement. This is the ruling of sharia, and my command, which is obligatory.”

Hudud crimes include adultery, as well as false accusations of it, drinking alcohol, kidnapping and highway robbery, apostasy and rebellion.

Recommended

These crimes mandate certain types of punishment however, scholars state that hudud crimes require significant levels of proof to the crime.

Qisas refers to a kind of retributive justice and includes crimes such as murder or intentional bodily injury.

The new ruling comes days after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution accusing the Taliban of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”

The resolution also pointed to persistent violence in the country since the Taliban takeover 15 months ago and the presence of terrorist groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State and their affiliates as well as the presence of “foreign terrorist fighters.”

The order came from Taliban’s supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada

(AP)

The adoption came the same day that the Taliban, which already banned girls from middle school and high school, prohibited women from using gyms and parks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in