The tidal wave of US strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria on Friday night is one of the most significant actions taken by the US against Iran’s proxies since the height of the Iraq War.

Washington said numerous aircraft, including long range B-1 bombers flown all the way from the States, pounded more than 85 targets linked to Iran’s revolutionary guards (IRGC) and its affiliates, strikes which may have killed as many as 40 people.

The sorties, which involved the firing over of 125 munitions, were in retaliation for last weekend’s attack by Iran-backed militants on US forces in Jordan. They will not be the last.