Benjamin Netanyahu told President Joe Biden that “the uninvolved were evacuated” from a Gaza tower housing media outlets before Israel’s devastating and widely-condemned airstrike on Saturday.

The Israeli prime minister said his military “is doing everything to avoid harming” people not involved in its fighting with Hamas and other groups in Gaza.

Biden also called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the first time since he entered the White House Oval Office in January.

The conversation came amid heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip.

A US envoy arrived in the region on Friday seeking calm.

Biden told Abbas the United States opposes the eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah, the summary said, a case that helped ignite tension in the holy city and spark fighting between Israel and Gaza militants.

The US does not engage with Hamas, which has conrolled Gaza since 2007, but it does talk to Abbas whose Palestinian Authority has limited-self rule in the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, says Abbas told Biden that “security and stability will be achieved when the Israeli occupation ends,” adding that Palestinians are ready and willing to work toward peace with international mediators.