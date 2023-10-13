Jump to content

Watch live: Blinken and Qatari prime minister hold joint press conference as Israeli ground invasion looms

Billal Rahman
Friday 13 October 2023 16:49
Comments

Watch live as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint press conference with Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Mr Blinken landed in Israel on Thursday, 12 October, where he was welcomed by Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen.

The Secretary of State is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian officials during his visit to the region, which comes as Israeli armed forces continue to amass near the border with Gaza to prepare for a ground invasion.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) issued their evacuation notice at midnight and ordered Palestinians to evacuate Gaza.

The IDF has claimed areas near Gaza City had been used for Hamas’ “military operations”.

Hamas urged citizens to remain at home and “stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war”.

Mr Blinken confirmed 1,300 Israelis have died so far in the conflict.

The Gaza health ministry has said 1,799 Palestinians have been killed in strikes by the IDF.

