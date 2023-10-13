For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint press conference with Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Mr Blinken landed in Israel on Thursday, 12 October, where he was welcomed by Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen.

The Secretary of State is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian officials during his visit to the region, which comes as Israeli armed forces continue to amass near the border with Gaza to prepare for a ground invasion.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) issued their evacuation notice at midnight and ordered Palestinians to evacuate Gaza.

The IDF has claimed areas near Gaza City had been used for Hamas’ “military operations”.

Hamas urged citizens to remain at home and “stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war”.

Mr Blinken confirmed 1,300 Israelis have died so far in the conflict.

The Gaza health ministry has said 1,799 Palestinians have been killed in strikes by the IDF.