From the toxic gas plumes poisoning communities in southern Iraq to the battle for restive border region in the north, The Independent’s Middle East Correspondent Bel Trew travelled around the country to delve into the underreported crises that will shape Iraqis future.

Iraq has long been synonymous with war, despite its vast wealth of resources.

But 18 years on from the devastating conflict that overthrew Saddam Hussein and more recently after the collapse of the so-called Islamic State, it’s not necessarily armed conflict that population are grappling with now.

Join Bel Trew for a virtual event which she will be hosting live from Beirut.

During the live stream Bel is set to explore the realities of modern-day Iraq as part of her special report series on the country, which has been funded by our Supporter Programme.

She will be delving into the crippling pollution in Iraq, one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change, through exploring controversial practices like flaring where gas, a by-product of oil extraction is burnt poisoning the air.

She will also explore the epidemic of crystal meth addition that is ravaging the country’s growing youth population and explore the rise of powerful militias that are taking an increasingly large hold on the state.

Later she will relate the harrowing conditions Covid-19 wards that are overflowing as Iraq battles with its worst ever wave of the deadly virus. She’ll move on to the situation in the north of the country in the restive Sinjar region, where an underreported international conflict is brewing over the strategic mountainous region and where internally displaced families are being forced to return home despite saying they feel unsafe.

After her talk Bel will take questions from the audience about the current situation in Iraq.

The event will be held on May 12 at 6.30pm BST. To find out how to register for free click here