90 truckloads of aid picked up in Gaza after delays at crossing with Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

United Nations teams in Gaza have collected 90 truckloads of humanitarian aid after delays at the crossing with Israel kept the supplies in limbo for days.

Under international pressure, Israel stopped blocking all food, medicine, fuel and other material on Monday after nearly three months.

Nearly 200 trucks have entered the enclave in the days since, but many supplies have been sitting on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

On Wednesday, Antoine Renard, country director of the World Food Programme, said none of the aid had yet made it to the Gazan people.

Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the U.N. Humanitarian agency OCHA, said on Thursday the trucks that entered carried medicine, wheat flour and nutrition supplies.

Aid groups faced significant challenges distributing the aid because of insecurity, the risk of looting and coordination issues with Israeli authorities, Mr Laerke added.

open image in gallery Workers unload cargo from a truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip at the offload area of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza ( AP )

The BBC reported it had seen videos of lorries driving in a convoy from Kerem Shalom with the aid on board.

Another video seen by the BBC showed bags of flour being unloaded at a bakery.

The aid now entering Gaza is a drop in the bucket compared to the estimated 600 trucks per day that entered during a ceasefire earlier this year.

On Wednesday morning, several Israeli activists attempted to block trucks carrying supplies from entering the enclave.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV used his first Wednesday general audience in St Peter’s Square to appeal to Israel to allow more aid to enter Gaza.

open image in gallery About 200 aid trucks have entered Gaza, but only about 90 have been offloaded, while others face delays at the Kerem Shalom Crossing ( AP )

“The situation in the Gaza Strip is increasingly worrying and painful,” he said.

“I renew my heartfelt appeal to allow the entry of dignified humanitarian aid and to put an end to the hostilities, the heart-rending price of which is being paid by children, the elderly and the sick.”

Before the blockade was lifted, food security experts said that the Gaza Strip was at critical risk of outright famine.

Nearly a half million Palestinians are in “catastrophic” levels of hunger, meaning they face possible starvation, while another million are at “emergency” levels of hunger, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises, said.

Additional reporting from AP