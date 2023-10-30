Watch a live view from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream may contain scenes that some viewers find distressing.

Watch a live view from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, 30 October.

People have been sheltering inside the building as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 8,000.

Civilians spoke of their isolation after a communications blackout in the area.

Gaza resident Um Yehia, who travelled south after Israel warned civilians to move from the north and has been sheltering in the hospital, said: "Gaza is isolated from the rest of the world. Strikes are hitting right next to us, around us and no one can reach us or locate the strike."

People in southern Gaza said the communications blackout meant they heard explosions and saw the sky light up - but had no means of checking on family and friends in targeted areas.

Bilal Abu Mostafa’s barber shop was destroyed two weeks ago and has been taking shelter in a hospital, where he has been giving haircuts to people “people severely burned or broken and can’t come downstairs” after dark.