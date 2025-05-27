Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chaos erupted in Gaza as thousands of desperate Palestinians surged toward an aid distribution site, prompting Israeli troops to fire warning shots.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it had distributed about 8,000 food boxes – equivalent to 462,000 meals – after an 11-week Israeli blockade of the war-devastated enclave.

In the southern city of Rafah, now under full control of the Israeli army, thousands of people, including women and children, many on foot or travelling in donkey carts, made their way to the foundation’s distribution points in search of food.

Videos posted online showed crowds moving through a fenced corridor into a large open field where aid packages were stacked. Later footage showed sections of the fence torn down as people pushed forward, scrambling to reach the supplies.

open image in gallery Thousands of Palestinians made their way to the foundation’s distribution points in search of food ( AP )

Israel and the GHF said, without providing evidence, that Hamas, Gaza's dominant militant group, had tried to block civilians from reaching the aid distribution centre. Hamas denied the accusation.

Later on Tuesday, the Hamas media office accused the Israeli military of killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 46 others near one of the distribution sites, while seven people remained missing. A GHF spokesperson said the information from Hamas was "totally false”.

The foundation said at one point on Tuesday the number of people seeking aid was so great that its team had to pull back to allow people to "take aid safely and dissipate," and to avoid casualties. It said there were no casualties, no one opened fire and normal operations later resumed.

There has been no immediate Israeli comment on the allegation by Hamas. Earlier, the Israeli military said its troops fired warning shots in the area outside the compound and that control was re-established.

open image in gallery A UN spokesperson called images of the incident "heartbreaking” ( AFP via Getty Images )

A UN spokesperson called images of the incident "heartbreaking”.

The foundation began aid deliveries on Monday, but Palestinians appeared to have heeded warnings, including from Hamas, about biometric screening procedures employed at the foundation's aid distribution sites.

Israel has said its forces will not be involved in distributing aid at the GHF sites.

But the endorsement of the plan by Israel and the US has led many to question the neutrality of the foundation, including its own former chief, who resigned unexpectedly on Sunday.

The Israeli military said four GHF sites have been established. One of the sites is currently distributing aid, with a second site receiving stock, GHF said.

Israeli officials said one of the advantages of the new aid system is the opportunity to screen recipients to exclude anyone found to be connected with Hamas. Israel, at war with Hamas since October 2023, accuses Hamas of stealing supplies and using them to entrench its position. Hamas denies the accusations.

Humanitarian groups briefed on the foundation's plans say anyone accessing aid will have to submit to facial recognition technology that many Palestinians fear will end up in Israeli hands to be used to track and potentially target them.

Details of how the system will operate have not been made public.

open image in gallery The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it had distributed about 8,000 food boxes ( via REUTERS )

The United Nations and other international aid groups have boycotted the foundation, which they say undermines the principle that humanitarian aid should be distributed independently of the parties to a conflict, based on need.

As a small aid flow has resumed, Israeli forces – now in control of large parts of Gaza – have kept up attacks on various targets around the enclave, killing 3,901 Palestinians since a two-month ceasefire collapsed in mid-March, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

More than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's air and ground war, Gaza health authorities say. It was launched following a cross-border Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, that killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Additional reporting by Reuters.