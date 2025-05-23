Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid an apocalyptic humanitarian crisis in Gaza and mounting global pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed ahead with a deeply controversial new plan to deliver supplies to the besieged Strip.

In a rare press conference on Wednesday night, Netanyahu said that in the “coming days” they would enact the scheme, which would replace the existing UN-led aid distribution system in Gaza with a new arrangement under full Israeli control.

He said his forces would begin corralling the 2 million-strong population of Gaza into a “sterile zone” in the south of the Strip, free from Hamas militants, where the Israeli military would oversee the delivery of supplies at a small number of distribution hubs directed by a private US-backed group known as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Armed private contractors would guard the distribution. The UN and other humanitarian groups say it enables Israel to use aid as a weapon and forcibly displace civilians.

open image in gallery Mayar Al-Arja, 2, lies on a bed in a clinic in Nasser hospital, Khan Younis, Gaza. She is one of many children suffering malnutrition ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery A Palestinian girl holds a container at a food distribution point in the Nuseirat camp for refugees ( AFP/Getty )

The situation in Gaza, after Israel imposed a full three-month total blockade on supplies and launched a renewed “intensive” expanded operation in Gaza, is so catastrophic that it has pushed the entire population to the brink of famine, according to the UN’s global hunger monitor, the IPC. So far only a handful of trucks of supplies have been let back in.

This has sparked rare global action from Israel’s allies, as the country increasingly becomes a global pariah.

This week, Foreign Secretary David Lammy described Israel’s blockade and intensified fighting as “monstrous”, before announcing a formal pause in free trade negotiations with Israel and summoning Israel’s ambassador to London.

The UK, which is an arms supplier to Israel, also imposed sanctions on three Israeli citizens, two illegal settler outposts, and two organisations supporting violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

Canada and France also issued statements saying they were poised to take concrete action.

Yet these responses have been criticised in some quarters as too little, too late.

open image in gallery These images of the landmark Hassaina mosque in Gaza City (R) on January 26, 2021 and again three years later show the devastation ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza pictured on 15 July 2023 and nearly 18 months later on 1 December 2024 ( Google )

How did we get here?

In 19 months Israel’s unprecedented bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 53,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The United Nations says that over 90 percent of homes in the besieged 25-mile-long Strip have been destroyed or damaged. The UN estimates it could take as long as 80 years to restore the destroyed housing units — and that is if the conflict were to stop now.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which reached new, unimaginable levels this month, has been “intolerable” since the earliest weeks of the war.

From the second day of the conflict in 2023, the Israeli government made clear its intention to collectively punish the population of Gaza for the events of 7 October, primarily through cutting off aid.

On 9 October 2023, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he had ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza in the wake of the horrific and bloody attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel, during which over 1,000 people were killed and more than 250 taken captive to Gaza.

He said: “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals.”

open image in gallery An Israeli soldier at the site of October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery A protest demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has repeatedly reiterated that the goal is for Gaza to be “totally destroyed” and, aside from a tiny patch of land into which two million people would be corralled, it would be “empty” of its population – echoing Netanyahu’s new “aid” plan.

The aim – as Smotrich framed it a few weeks ago at a conference – was to make Gazans so “totally despairing” and devoid of hope that they would seek relocation elsewhere to “begin a new life”, according to Israeli media.

Timeline

Israel’s first total siege on Gaza began on 9 October 2023 and was only alleviated on 21 October when aid trucks were first allowed through the Rafah border crossing to the south. But six days later, Israel launched a ground offensive into Gaza.

Aid was again allowed into Gaza in larger numbers during a seven-day ceasefire in November 2023, when around half of the hostages were released. But that was short-lived; the war resumed on 1 December, along with renewed restrictions. Desperation reached such catastrophic levels that, at the start of 2024, foreign states began attempting to airdrop aid into northern Gaza and open maritime corridors — both of which proved largely unsuccessful.

By 25 June last year, the global hunger monitor (IPC) stated that Gaza remained at high risk of famine.

Ahead of his inauguration, then US President-elect Donald Trump applied pressure for a ceasefire, warning there would be “hell to pay” in the Middle East if hostages in Gaza were not freed before his 20 January swearing-in.

open image in gallery Israeli soldiers work on tanks and APCs at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip in May ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

open image in gallery Palestinians at the site of the destroyed building of Al Ahli Baptist hospital ( EPA )

Finally, on 15 January, negotiators reached a deal for a Gaza ceasefire after 15 months of conflict. The phased agreement included hostage and prisoner releases, and a massive surge in aid delivery.

But that expired on 1 March without agreement on a second phase. Israel blamed Hamas for scuppering the talks and cut off Gaza aid as a pressure tactic, to massive international criticism.

Now, after the IPC announced famine-like conditions again, with half a million people facing starvation, the Israeli government is pushing ahead with plans to put all supply deliveries under Israeli control.

Israel, which has defended its actions by accusing Hamas of stealing aid to “fuel its war machine”, this week boasted that it had allowed nearly 100 trucks containing baby milk and flour – among other goods – into Gaza.

But UN officials and humanitarian workers told The Independent that the number was woefully small, especially given that thousands of trucks with supplies were poised to enter.

open image in gallery Palestinians gather to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in the Nuseirat camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip - aid agencies are warning of famine ( AFP via Getty Images )

“What can five or nine or even one hundred trucks do for a population that has been made to suffer from hunger as a weapon of war?” asked Tamara Rifae, spokesperson for the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA.

“To avert famine, at least 500 to 600 trucks of food, humanitarian, and commercial goods must enter Gaza every day. This is the minimum required. Right now, there are goods sitting in warehouses in Jordan and Egypt that could be brought into Gaza within hours – if Israel allowed their entry.”

Amed Khan, a humanitarian who has coordinated aid into the besieged Strip, told The Independent that the problem was “the system – if one could even call it that – is set up to fail” and accused Israel of paying “lip service” to the Trump administration.

“The whole thing is smoke and mirrors. People need the war to stop, the genocide to stop. People need a ceasefire,” he told The Independent.

“It’s hard to see how any real volume of trucks will be distributed in this system because they are constantly carrying out operations everywhere. There are no secure, reliable routes that trucks full of food can take.”

Netanyahu, meanwhile, has shown no indication of changing direction, despite widespread international condemnation. Trailing in the opinion polls and facing trial at home on corruption charges he denies, as well as an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, he has made clear the war will continue.

After he claimed Israel has probably killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar at a press conference this week, he added: “All of Gaza Strip will be under the security control of Israel.”