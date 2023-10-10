‘I hear the cries of children’: Palestinian fears as Israel lays siege to Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Palestinians living in Gaza have shared their fears as the enclave comes under siege by Israeli forces.

More than 1,000 Hamas militants stormed Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning, killing hundreds of civilians and seizing hostages.

Israel declared war on the terror group on Sunday and the army called up around 300,000 reservists after the deadly assault.

Palestinian rescuers work at the site of Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip (REUTERS)

The Independent has spoken to residents living in Gaza who described the “sounds of war planes and rockets” and their fears over what is to come as tensions continue to mount.

Amira Nassar, a freelance reporter, said: “We are under complete aggression from Israel, constantly surrounded by the sounds of war planes and rockets. The sky is covered with black clouds from the missile strikes, and I can hear the cries of children being targeted – it is tragic.”

Ms Nassar said many of her friends are missing, feared dead, and her sister’s house - “full of beautiful memories” - had been destroyed by air attacks.

She added that a local ambulance crew had been hit by Israeli missile strikes, affecting the rescue efforts by emergency services, with a mosque and a school also damaged.

On Monday, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza, saying the government would disconnect electricity and prevent food and fuel from entering the territory. He said Israel was at war with “human animals”.

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Sunday (AP)

Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power, but in recent years Israel had provided limited electricity and allowed the import of food, fuel and consumer goods, while heavily restricting travel in and out.

Israeli TV channels say Hamas fighters killed some 900 people in the weekend attack including 260 at a desert music festival, while Gaza’s Health Ministry puts the Palestinian death toll at 770 in retaliatory strikes.

Gaza residents are concerned for their safety after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel’s retaliation against Hamas “had only just begun”.

“There are currently no IDF (Israel Defense Force) ground troops in the Gaza strip, but we fear they will be here soon,” Ms Nassar said. “Since I was 14 years-old we have had to deal with IDF forces killing our people and destroying our houses. Only yesterday, Israel launched a large number of explosives on very small areas of land.

“My neighbour has lost all his family and he is now alone.”

Israeli soldiers drive in military vehicles by Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel (REUTERS)

Mohammed Mhawish, a Gaza resident, said he had to leave his house and flee the neighbourhood in fear of being killed.

“Israel have initiated a relentless barrage of airstrikes targeting a wide range of locations across the strip, including hospitals, public spaces, and residential compounds,” he said. “My wife and our two-year-old son have been living a daytime nightmare

On Monday, amid the bombardment of air strikes targeting the besieged strip, Israeli missiles landed on the Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza City.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Asmaa Tayeh, who lives in the camp, said when bombs started to fall, she “could hardly keep herself calm.”

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp (REUTERS)

She recalled the horrors of the “sounds of ambulances and cars filled the area,” but the voices of “people screaming and rushing to the bombing area” to find their family following the raid was more harrowing.

“Death seems to be closer, but I can do nothing about it, just like the people who were killed only minutes ago,” she added.

In response to Israel’s aerial attacks, the spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, said on Monday night that the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning”.

Israel’s chief military spokesman has emphasised the unprecedented nature of the current campaign, saying “all options are on the table.”

“Hamas terrorists won’t have a place to run to in Gaza,″ Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. “We will reach them wherever they are.”

Charities have raised concerns that a humanitarian crisis looms as civilians on both sides are caught up in the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Palestinians walk through a ravaged neighbourhood as they move to safer areas, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group, warned that Israel’s siege would spell “utter disaster” for Gazans.

“There is no doubt that collective punishment is in violation of international law,” he said. “If and when it would lead to wounded children dying in hospitals because of lack of energy, electricity and supplies, it could amount to war crimes.”

Volker Turk the United Nations Human Rights chief condemned “horrifying mass killings by members of Palestinian armed groups” but warned that sieges were illegal under international law.

“This risks seriously compounding the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the capacity of medical facilities to operate, especially in light of increasing numbers of injured,” he said.