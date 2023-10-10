A survivor of the Hamas attack on a festival in Israel has described her ordeal after hiding in a bush to escape gunmen.

Noa Kalash said she feared for her life as she ran for cover on Saturday 7 October after "seeing things in the sky".

“I think that was the moment when I understood, maybe it’s the end. Maybe we’re going to die here,” she told Sky News.

Ms Kalash then recalled how she got into the first bush she saw and hid there “completely silent” for eight hours.

“We were just hearing everything happening around. Guns all over the place and people shooting.”