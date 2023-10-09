Hamas paragliders descend on Israel music festival as people flee massacre

Footage appears to show Palestinian militants paragliding towards a music festival in Israel before hundreds are forced to flee for their lives.

In a video shared on social media, revellers are seen dancing at the all-night rave near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip, on Saturday 7 October.

The cameraperson suddenly zooms in on grey dots in the air, believed to be Hamas fighters.

A second video, filmed shortly after, shows festivalgoers fleeing the attack.

At least 260 people were killed in the early-morning assault on the Supernova festival, with many more still missing.