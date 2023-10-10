Jump to content

Watch live view of Gaza skyline as Israel bombards territory

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 10 October 2023 08:01
Watch a live view of the Gaza skyline after Israel bombarded the area overnight, following Hamas’ biggest attack in years.

Israeli authorities have ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza as the Hamas militant group threatened to execute hostages for every bomb that hits “without prior warning”.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that air strikes in the besieged Gaza Strip were “just the beginning” and vowed to do “everything for Israelis held captive.”

On Tuesday morning (10 October), Israel announced it had retaken control of the border fence that was breached on Saturday by Hamas gunmen.

The country’s military said soldiers were planting mines in the gaps where the barrier was toppled.

In remarks aired by Israel’s Army Radio, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.

At least 900 people have been killed in Israel and 687 have been killed in Gaza, with thousands wounded in recent days, according to local media reports.

