The United Nations Security Council has voted in favour of boosting humanitarian to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps “to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities” on Friday.

The vote was initially scheduled for Monday but was finally agreed after a week of delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

Although the US did ultimately abstain, the 15-member council was able to adopt the resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.

It comes amid global outrage over a rising Gaza death toll in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

The adopted resolution “calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

However, the initial draft had harsher language and called for “an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” to allow aid access.