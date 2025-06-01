Israeli attack on Palestinians near Gaza aid distribution centre kills at least 30, officials say
Israel accused of opening fire on starving Palestinians attempting to reach aid distribution site
An Israeli attack on Sunday morning killed at least 30 Palestinians near a food aid distribution point in southern Gaza, according to local health officials.
Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces opened fire directly on hundreds of people as they attempted to reach the Israel-approved aid distribution centre in the al-Mawasi area of western Rafah, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency.
The death toll was reported by officials at a hospital in Gaza as well as Hamas-affiliated media. Wafa said another 115 people were treated for injuries.
Backed by the US and Israel but not endorsed by the UN, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's distribution of aid has been marred by chaos, and multiple witnesses have reported incidents of Israeli troops firing on crowds near the delivery sites. Before Sunday, at least six people had been killed and more than 50 wounded, according to local health officials.
The foundation says the private security contractors guarding its sites did not fire on the crowds. The Israeli military has acknowledged firing warning shots.
In an earlier statement, it said it distributed 16 truckloads of aid early on Sunday “without incident”. It dismissed what it referred to as “false reporting about deaths, mass injuries and chaos”.
More follows
