Watch live view of Gaza skyline as Israel bombards territory

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 11 October 2023 07:59
Comments

Watch a live view of the Gaza skyline as the Israel-Hamas war enters a fifth day.

Palestinian civilians were scrambling to find safe havens on Wednesday morning (11 October) as Israel stepped up a campaign of airstrikes that are now targeting entire neighbourhoods at once.

The escalation in aerial bombardments by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is seen as a prelude to a ground offensive by the Israeli military, a retaliation for the surprise land, sea and air attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants over the weekend.

At least 830 Palestinians were killed and up to 4,250 wounded in airstrikes since Saturday’s unprecedented attacks by Hamas, which has seen over 900 Israelis killed and at least 2,600 injured.

US president Joe Biden has labelled the Hamas assault “an act of sheer evil” and said Washington was rushing additional military assistance to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome aerial defence system.

He called for Israel to follow the “law of war” in its response.

