Netanyahu asks for Red Cross help to get aid to hostages in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has requested the Red Cross’s help in getting food and medical care to hostages in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday he had spoken with the organisation’s regional head, Julien Lerisson.

There are 49 hostages believed still in Gaza, of whom 27 are believed dead.

In a post on X, Mr Netanyahu said he had requested Mr Lerisson’s “immediate involvement” in providing the hostages with food and medical treatment.

He also repeated his earlier claim that Palestinian people in Gaza are not suffering from starvation.

That comes despite reports from Palestinian health officials of more than 111 malnutrition-related deaths in the enclave and warnings from several of the world’s largest aid organisations of a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Getty )

“The lie of starvation propagated by Hamas is spreading worldwide, but the reality is that systematic starvation is being carried out against our hostages – men and women who are subjected to severe and cruel physical and psychological abuse,” his post said.

“The world cannot remain indifferent to the shocking images that are reminiscent of Nazi crimes.

“I demanded the involvement of the world's nations in condemning the terrorist organisations Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and in halting all forms of support for them, direct or indirect.

“I emphasised to [Mr Lerisson] that the actions of these terrorist organisations violate international law and the Geneva Convention.”

