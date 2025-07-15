Gaza aid hubs ‘like hunger games’ for Palestinians, says archbishop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Archbishop of Jerusalem has compared the "horrifying" food distribution system in Gaza – which has reportedly seen more than 600 Palestinians killed at aid hubs – to “hunger games”.

Speaking at the Church of England’s General Synod in York on Tuesday, Archbishop Hosam Naoum urged church leaders to support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine and advocate for a permanent ceasefire.

The Anglican bishop, who serves as chief pastor for 28 parishes across Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, addressed the Church’s parliament on its final day.

He described the conditions in Gaza as dire, saying: "Medical supplies are in short supply; [the] food distribution system is horrifying, with three sites open one hour a day for two million people – it looks for me like hunger games".

It is not clear if he was referring to the dystopian film series The Hunger Games.

The UN rights office previously said it had recorded at least 798 deaths at aid distribution points in Gaza, including those run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, as well as near other convoys operated by relief organisations.

open image in gallery Palestinians carry boxes and bags collected from a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation site ( AP )

“(From 27 May) up until 7 July, we have recorded 798 killings, including 615 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, and 183 presumably on the route of aid convoys,” UN rights office (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing in Geneva on Friday.

Almost all aid going into Gaza now runs through the American aid group, which started operations in May following a months-long Israeli blockade of nearly all food and aid.

Food is handed out at overcrowded and deadly sites overseen by American private security contractors and the Israeli army.

Gazans have described the sites as “American death zones” because of the contractors who patrol them.

The archbishop called on Israel to urgently adhere to the Geneva Convention “as its current practices are unacceptable”.

open image in gallery Palestinians wounded after visiting a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid site ( AP )

There should be “no bombing of hospitals, lifting of siege, restoration of humanitarian supplies including food and medicine under UN supervision, no targeting of civilians, especially emergency workers and medical staff”, he said.

“Release of all hostages and captives.

“Permanent ceasefire needed… rebuilding of Gaza.

“No ethnic cleansing that is presently being discussed by Israeli and US governments.

“Until all of this is achieved and established, every other part of our lives and our ministries is covered in a shroud of death.”

Calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state, the archbishop concluded: “We are not politicians; however, we need to speak out in the face of injustices and be prophetic for the sake of our people.”