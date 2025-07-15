Gaza aid hubs ‘like hunger games’ for Palestinians, says archbishop
More than 600 deaths have been recorded at the ‘horrifying’ aid distribution points
The Archbishop of Jerusalem has compared the "horrifying" food distribution system in Gaza – which has reportedly seen more than 600 Palestinians killed at aid hubs – to “hunger games”.
Speaking at the Church of England’s General Synod in York on Tuesday, Archbishop Hosam Naoum urged church leaders to support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine and advocate for a permanent ceasefire.
The Anglican bishop, who serves as chief pastor for 28 parishes across Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, addressed the Church’s parliament on its final day.
He described the conditions in Gaza as dire, saying: "Medical supplies are in short supply; [the] food distribution system is horrifying, with three sites open one hour a day for two million people – it looks for me like hunger games".
It is not clear if he was referring to the dystopian film series The Hunger Games.
The UN rights office previously said it had recorded at least 798 deaths at aid distribution points in Gaza, including those run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, as well as near other convoys operated by relief organisations.
“(From 27 May) up until 7 July, we have recorded 798 killings, including 615 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, and 183 presumably on the route of aid convoys,” UN rights office (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Almost all aid going into Gaza now runs through the American aid group, which started operations in May following a months-long Israeli blockade of nearly all food and aid.
Food is handed out at overcrowded and deadly sites overseen by American private security contractors and the Israeli army.
Gazans have described the sites as “American death zones” because of the contractors who patrol them.
The archbishop called on Israel to urgently adhere to the Geneva Convention “as its current practices are unacceptable”.
There should be “no bombing of hospitals, lifting of siege, restoration of humanitarian supplies including food and medicine under UN supervision, no targeting of civilians, especially emergency workers and medical staff”, he said.
“Release of all hostages and captives.
“Permanent ceasefire needed… rebuilding of Gaza.
“No ethnic cleansing that is presently being discussed by Israeli and US governments.
“Until all of this is achieved and established, every other part of our lives and our ministries is covered in a shroud of death.”
Calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state, the archbishop concluded: “We are not politicians; however, we need to speak out in the face of injustices and be prophetic for the sake of our people.”