Mapped: Where will troops withdraw to as Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel and Hamas have tentatively agreed to the first phase of a 20-point peace plan, which means a temporary ceasefire and the release of all remaining living hostages.

It also means the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops to lines agreed upon during discussions, a key sticking point for both sides.

Israel’s critics have alleged that its military campaign has been part of an expansionist agenda, while Israel maintains it does not want to expel Palestinians from the Strip and is only seeking to destroy Hamas.

Supporters of the Palestinian cause will therefore have a close eye on Israel’s adherence to the withdrawal lines outlined by the agreement, which are key to the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, the lines aren’t as clear-cut as they seem.

Israeli ministers have previously threatened to annex the West Bank in response to Western states, including the UK, recognising Palestine.

Israeli military’s current line of control

The White House released a map along with its peace plan, which identified three areas marked by coloured lines. The line most furthest into the Strip purported to represent the regions currently militarised by Israel since its campaign began over two years ago.

The area does not match what the Israeli military says is within its current line of control.

Initial withdrawal and hostage release

Last week the President released a more detailed version of the map, which shows that Rafah, the Philadelphi Corridor, Khuza’a in Khan Yunis, and Beit Hanoun will remain under Israeli control. The Israeli military will continue to encircle Gaza City.

The withdrawal will coincide with the release of all remaining living hostages, of which Israel believes there are 20 still alive of a remaining 48.

Second withdrawal

The second phase of the withdrawal will involve the Israeli military withdrawing even further back, including withdrawal from parts of Khan Yunis, Rafah and Beit Lahia.

Final withdrawal and permanent security buffer zone

The final and perhaps most controversial part of the deal involves the lines being discussed for the final phase of the Israeli military’s withdrawal.

It would see Israel be installed for the foreseeable future in a “security buffer zone” around the entirety of the Gaza strip, including significant chunks of Rafah.

Israel and the US say that this will be in effect during a transition period until stability and security is achieved in the Strip, which has led to a feeling of uncertainty that the area could be securitised in a similar fashion to the West Bank.

Negotiations between both sides continue.