Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamas has indicated that it may be willing to release all of the hostages taken from Israel during the 7 October, 2023 attacks as part of a peace deal - almost two years after the attacks took place.

A total of 251 Israeli and foreign nationals were taken hostage when Hamas militants stormed across the border. The majority were returned alive during two temporary ceasefire agreements in autumn 2023 and between January and March 2025, but dozens of others have been killed while in captivity.

However, the hostages could be released as part of a new peace deal proposed by President Donald Trump. Negotiators from Hamas and Israel will discuss details of the 20-point plan in Egypt on Monday. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israel would “finish the job” if the Palestinian militants did not agree to the deal.

In response to the ultimatum, Hamas agreed "to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal" - but it sought further negotiations on other issues regarding Gaza’s future.

open image in gallery Female Israeli soldiers Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag were released as part of the first stage ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Agam Berger, a soldier who was seized from her army base in southern Israel during the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, is reunited with her parents following her release ( via REUTERS )

Trump’s 20-point proposal envisions the release of all of the remaining Israeli hostages in return for the release of Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails, before a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

It would mark the end of two years in captivity for the hostages, during which a brutal Israeli military campaign has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians in Gaza. Blockades of aid have also triggered a humanitarian crisis, with famine and extreme hunger widespread.

When did the first hostage release take place?

It is also nearly two years since the first hostages were released in November 2023, when the two sides agreed a temporary pause in fighting to allow for the release of dozens of hostages.

A total of 81 Israelis and 24 foreign nationals were released between 24-30 November, during an agreement which initially stipulated a four-day break in fighting, before three days were added on. More than 200 Palestinian detainees were released in response.

open image in gallery Protesters calling for the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip react after a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal was reached on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

A long period without a cessation in fighting followed, lasting until Donald Trump took office and demanded a rapid ceasefire deal.

On 15 January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement in which Hamas would release hostages in exchange for more Palestinian detainees and militants in Israeli prisons.

The second ceasefire began days later, but was fraught with accusations of repeated breaches. After 21 hostages were released in the first weeks - including British citizen Emily Damari - Hamas announced an indefinite halt to hostage releases due to alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

In total, 30 hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners were released over seven phases of the deal, before Israel definitively ended the ceasefire with the resumption of heavy air strikes in Gaza on 18 March.

open image in gallery Release of hostages as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel ( Reuters )

Who are the 20 hostages still thought to be alive?

Matan Angrest (22)

The 21-year-old Israeli soldier was on duty on 7 October. It is assumed that he is still in Gaza.

Ariel Cunio (28)

Taken hostage from Nir Oz with his girlfriend, Arbel Yehud, who was released in January.

David Cunio (34)

The 34-year-old is another of Ariel’s brothers and was also abducted from Nir Oz. His wife Sharon Aloni Cunio was released in November 2023, along with their twin daughters Ema and Yuly, three. Meanwhile, Sharon’s sister Daniele Aloni and her six-year-old daughter Emilia were also both freed then.

open image in gallery Galia David, mother of Evyatar David, Viki Cohen, mother of Nimrod Cohen, Silvia Cunio, mother of David and Ariel, and Merav Gilboa-Dalal, mother of Guy Gilboa-Dalal, hold pictures of their sons who are hostages in Gaza ( REUTERS )

Gali and Ziv Berman (27)

The 27-year-old twins were abducted from Kfar Aza, with Ziv messaging a friend during Hamas’ attack. The brothers’ family said they had been told by the Israeli military that the pair are being held in Gaza.

Elkana Bohbot (36)

Bohbot was abducted from the Nova music festival, and his family first received sign of life during a ceasefire earlier this year.

Rom Braslavski (21)

Rom was working on security for the festival during a break in army service. According to an account published by Hostages and Missing Families Forum, he was trying to rescue an injured person in the attack when he was caught in a volley of fire.

open image in gallery Hostages taken by Hamas – we do not know who is dead/alive – names left to right Top row: Alon Ohel, Ariel Cunio, Avinatan Or, Bar Kupershtein, Bipin JoshiSecond row: David Cunio, Eitan Horn, Eitan Mor, Elkana Bohbot, Evyatar DavidThird row: Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Maksym Harkin, Rom Braslavski, Matan Zangauker Bottom row: Nimrod Cohen, Omri Miran, Matan Angrest, Segev Kalfon, Ziv Bermanhttps://stories.bringthemhomenow.net/about-them# ( Bring Them Home )

Nimrod Cohen (20)

Cohen was captured from a tank near the Gaza border.

Evyatar David (24)

Taken hostage at Nova music festival alongside best friend Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (24)

He appeared alongside David in the video released by Hamas of the pair watching other hostages be released and realising that they would not be.

Maxim Herkin (37)

Abducted from Nova music festival one week after visiting his native Ukraine. He was born in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine and has a daughter living in Russia.

Eitan Horn (38)

Abducted while visiting older brother Yair, who was released in the first phase of the deal.

open image in gallery A picture of hostage Eitan Horn, held in Hamas captive in the Gaza Strip, hangs on a barbed wire during a protest by families at the plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 2 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Bar Kupershtein (23)

Bar‘s family say they identified him in a video of Israeli prisoners, posted by Hamas.

Omri Miran (48)

Taken hostage in his own car in front of his wife and young children.

Eitan Mor (25)

Abducted while working as a security guard at the Nova music festival.

Segev Kalfon (27)

Kalfon was taken hostage from the Nova music festival.

Yosef-Haim Ohana (24)

Reportedly taken hostage while aiding festival-goers who had been attacked at the Nova music festival.

Alon Ohel (24)

One of four festival-goers at Nova to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 people were killed, according to reports.

open image in gallery Ditza Or, mother of Avinatan Or, at the Israeli embassy in London (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Avinatan Or (32)

Avinatan was kidnapped along with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani. She was rescued from central Gaza in June, and revealed that they had been separated.

Matan Zangauker (25)

Abducted with his partner from their Nir Oz home. His partner was released in November 2023.

Who are the 28 hostages believed to be dead?

Bipin Joshi (24)

Tamir Nimrodi (20)

Itay Chen (19)

Eliyahu Margalit (75)

Eitan Levi (52)

open image in gallery A woman visits an installation honouring those who were killed and kidnapped in the Supernova music festival ( AFP/Getty )

Sahar Baruch (24)

Joshua Luito Mollel (21)

Tal Haimi (41)

Arie Zalmanowicz (85)

Ran Gvili (24)

Dror Or (48)

Tamir Adar (38)

Ronen Engel (54)

open image in gallery Israeli captive, Eli Sharabi, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, stands on a stage escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 8 ( AP )

Inbar Hayman (27)

Guy Iluz (26)

Asaf Hamami (41)

Lior Rudaeff (61)

Muhammad Al-Atarash (39)

Meny Godard (73)

Omer Neutra (21)

Yossi Sharabi (53)

Daniel Oz (19)

open image in gallery Soldiers carry the coffin of Noa Marciano ( Getty Images )

Daniel Perez (22)

Uriel Baruch (35)

Sontia Ok’Krasari (30)

Sontisek Rintalk (43)

Amiram Cooper (85)

Hadar Goldin (23) - captured in 2014