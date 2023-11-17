Gaza residents face imminent risk of starvation, UN warns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gaza citizens face an imminent risk of starvation without urgently needed food and water supplies, according to the world’s largest humanitarian aid group.

Cindy McCain, director of the United Nations World Food Program, warned that supplies of food and water are “practically non-existent”, while “only a fraction” of what is desperately needed is crossing into Gaza borders during Israel’s siege.

“With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation,” she said in a statement through the agency on Thursday. “There is no way to meet current hunger needs with one operational border crossing. The only hope is opening another, safe passage for humanitarian access to bring life-saving food into Gaza.”

On Friday, after barring the entry of fuel since the start of its war against Hamas, Israel’s war cabinet announced it would allow up to two fuel trucks per day into Gaza for “minimal” support for water, sewerage and sanitary systems.

The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries following yet another collapse of communications services from fuel and power outages on Thursday, which have paralysed aid coordination among humanitarian groups already struggling to enter the region.

Of the 1,129 aid trucks that entered Gaza since the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt last month, only 447 carried food, according to the World Food Program.

That pace “remains woefully inadequate,” with only enough supplies to support 7 per cent of Gaza residents’ minimum needs, the agency said.

“The amount of aid we’re getting into Gaza right now is not meeting the need, not even by a long shot,” Tom White with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East told BBC News. “This is now being compounded by the fact that we don’t have fuel to aid our operation let alone provide basic services to the whole population.”

The World Food Programme also announced this week the closure of the only remaining bakery that was operating in partnership with the agency, as fuel shortages upend critically needed bread production across Gaza’s 130 bakeries.

“The collapse of food supply chains is a catastrophic turning point in an already dire situation, where people have been stripped of basic necessities,” according to a statement from Samer Abdeljaber with the World Food Programme. “Without access to fuel, our ability to provide bread or transport food to those in need has been severely compromised, essentially bringing life in Gaza to a standstill. People are going hungry.”

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution endorsing “humanitarian pauses and corridors” after weeks of negotiations.

Twelve countries voted to approve the measure. The US, UK and Russia abstained.

The resolution supports “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable, consistent with international humanitarian law, the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners.”

Trucks carrying aid cross into Rafah in the southern Gaza on 15 November. (AFP via Getty Images)

UN agencies have also criticised Israel’s calls for Gaza civilians to evacuate to so-called safe zones in southern Gaza.

A statement signed by more than a dozen humanitarian chiefs at the United Nations, including Ms McCain, World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNICEF’s Catherine Russell, rejected calls for “safe zones” declared by only one side of the conflict, “unless fundamental conditions are in place to ensure safety and other essential needs are met and a mechanism is in place to supervise its implementation.”

“Under the prevalent conditions, proposals to unilaterally create ‘safe zones’ in Gaza risk creating harm for civilians, including large-scale loss of life, and must be rejected,” they wrote on 16 November.

Concentrating civilians in such zones “can raise the risk of attack and additional harm,” they added. “No ‘safe zone’ is truly safe when it is declared unilaterally or enforced by the presence of armed forces.”

They also revived calls for “a humanitarian ceasefire to ease the suffering and to help facilitate humanitarian operations, and the release of all hostages.”

Israel launched a military operation in Gaza after Hamas killed more than 1,200 people on 7 October. A retaliatory military campaign has killed 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,700 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.