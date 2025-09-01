Gaza aid flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg returns to port due to storm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A humanitarian flotilla aiming to challenge the Israeli blockade of Gaza has been forced to return to Barcelona after encountering severe storms off the Spanish coast.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises about 20 vessels and carries participants from 44 nations, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau.

It set off from Barcelona on Sunday.

However, participants made the decision to turn back on Monday to "prioritise safety" amidst winds exceeding 56 kilometres per hour (35 miles per hour).

Organisers said that smaller boats within the convoy would have been at risk.

This mission represents the most significant maritime effort to date to breach the Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.

open image in gallery Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a boat taking part in a civilian flotilla bound for Gaza ( AP )

It comes as Israel has stepped up its offensive on Gaza City, limiting the deliveries of food and basic supplies in the north of the Palestinian territory.

Food experts are warning that the city is gripped by famine and that half a million people across the strip are facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters had gathered under a scorching sun on the docks of Barcelona's old port on Sunday to cheer the mission as it took off.

Spain’s national weather agency AEMET had issued warnings of rainfall and strong storms for the region of Catalonia, as well as other parts of Spain.

open image in gallery The flotilla set sail on Sunday ( AP )

It was unclear when the maritime convoy would depart Barcelona again.

Other boats are expected to join from across the Mediterranean in the coming days, including from Tunis and Sicily.

The flotilla earlier received support from Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham, known for his role in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

The Israeli military is likely to try and stop the boats from getting near Gaza, as they have done in the past.

The almost 23-month war has killed more than 63,000 people, with nearly 340 Palestinians dying of malnutrition, including 124 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.