Gaza flotilla latest: Israeli forces detain Greta Thunberg after seizing more than dozen vessels
Activists accuse Israel of 'illegally' intercepting vessels carrying aid into Gaza
Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel was intercepted by the Israeli military as it neared the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli officials confirmed.
The Global Sumud Flotilla said in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening that Israeli forces had boarded three of its vessels.
Israel’s foreign ministry later posted a clip on X of Thunberg being detained and said that “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy”.
“High alert. Our vessels are being illegally intercepted,” the group said in their post. “Cameras are offline and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm the safety and status of all participants on board.”
Nearly 500 activists, including Thunberg, were sailing on about 45 boats carrying aid through the Mediterranean Sea for more than a month, looking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza as the enclave remained in the grip of widespread hunger.
Thunberg and fellow activists were previously detained in an Israeli prison for a number of days after a previous flotilla was intercepted by the military over the summer.
The flotilla had previously said they feared a heavy-handed encounter with Israeli forces.
Gaza aid flotilla condemns Israeli interception as ‘attack on humanity’
The Global Sumud Flotilla has denounced the interception of its vessels by Israeli forces, calling it an assault on Gaza and international solidarity.
Following the halt of more than a dozen boats, the group posted a statement on Instagram declaring: “An attack on the Flotilla is an attack on Gaza and global solidarity.”
The statement went on: “With interception, the zionist regime shows the length of its efforts to starve Gaza. An attack on the Flotilla is an attack on humanity.
“They try to stop us, we escalate. Take the streets, take the ports, take the seas. Challenge the genocidal normality with civilian disobedience. Stop the genocide.”
Colombia expels Israeli diplomats after citizens detained in flotilla interception
Colombia president announced the expulsion of all Israeli diplomats from his country after the Israeli military arrested two Colombian nationals during the interception of the flotilla carrying aid into Gaza.
In a statement, the office of Gustavo Petro said the Colombian women “who were engaged in human solidarity activities with Palestine" were detained by Israeli forces.
The two activists were identified as Manuela Bedoya and Luna Barreto.
Mr Petro announced the expulsion of "the entire diplomatic delegation of Israel" on X over what he called "a new international crime" by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Gaza aid flotilla says several vessels intercepted as others continue towards territory
A Gaza-bound aid flotilla said on Thursday that a number of its boats had been intercepted by Israeli forces while others were still pressing ahead with their mission.
The Global Sumud Flotilla’s tracker showed that 15 vessels had been stopped as of 3.48am GMT, with other boats continuing towards the enclave.
In a statement, the group said: “Beyond the confirmed interceptions, live streams and communications with several other vessels have been lost.”
Israeli naval forces intercepted the flotilla on Wednesday about 70 nautical miles from Gaza, after warning the ships to turn back. The military said the vessels were attempting to breach what it described as a lawful blockade.
Among those halted was a boat carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Gaza aid flotilla says dozens of boats remain en route despite Israeli naval interception
A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said on Thursday that dozens of its vessels were still heading towards the Palestinian territory despite being intercepted by Israeli naval forces.
The Global Sumud Flotilla reported that 30 boats were continuing their journey in the early hours of Thursday morning, just 46 nautical miles from Gaza’s coast.
In a post on X at 3.20am local time (0020 GMT), the group said the ships were “still sailing strong … despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy”.
Flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek said Israeli forces had intercepted 13 vessels carrying around 200 passengers, many of them from Spain and Italy.
ICYMI: ‘After joining the deadly 2010 Gaza flotilla, I’m now sailing again. I’m worried Israel will kill us’
Ewa Jasiewicz, a British-Polish activist and journalist, was on board the 2010 Gaza aid flotilla in which nine activists were killed. As she sails to Gaza for a second time, she told Alex Croft that she fears history may repeat itself.
‘I was on the deadly 2010 Gaza flotilla and am sailing again. Israel could kill us’
Tonight's reports 'very concerning', Ireland's foreign minister says
Reports the Global Sumud Flotilla has been intercepted by Israeli military are “very concerning,” Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Harris has said.
“I am keeping in close contact with my officials who are working on the ground and have also spoken with EU counterparts on the Global Sumud Flotilla,” he wrote in a post on X.
“Tonight’s reports are very concerning. This is a peaceful mission to shine a light on a horrific humanitarian catastrophe.”
ICYMI: Israeli military intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla on approach to Gaza
The Israeli military has intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on its approach to Gaza on Wednesday evening.
Activists including Greta Thunberg are understood to have been detained after three vessels were stopped by a naval blockade around 70 nautical miles (130km) from the Gaza Strip.
Posting on social media, activists accused Israeli forces of using “water cannons” and “active aggression” against its passengers.
Israel’s foreign ministry said the “sole purpose” of the flotilla was “provocation”, adding Ms Thunberg and other activists were “safe” and being transferred to Israel.
Protesters rally across the world after Israeli forces intercept Sumud flotilla
The interception of several vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla has sparked protests across the world on Wednesday evening.
Pictures show demonstrations breaking out in Naples, Rome, Buenos Aires, Barcelona, and Istanbul as protesters took to the streets.
