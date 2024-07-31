Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran

Support truly

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an explosion in Iran’s capital on Wednesday, the militant group and Iran’s state TV said.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian and met the Islamic nation’s supreme leader on Tuesday.

Hamas said its political leader and one of his bodyguards were killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, although the government has been hunting Hamas leaders since the militant group attacked southern Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,000 people and taking 251 hostages.

Haniyeh in April said his three sons and three grandchildren were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, where Israel's war against Hamas has displaced more than 80 per cent of the population and killed over 39,000 Palestinians, according to the local Hamas-run health ministry.

Hamas has vowed to retaliate over Haniyeh’s death, calling it a "cowardly act" will not "go unpunished".

Iran’s revolutionary guards said the attack was under investigation. It was not immediately clear how Iran itself, which offered protection to Haniyeh, would respond amid soaring tensions in the Middle East.

Haniyeh’s death came just hours after Israel claimed to have “eliminated” one of the top leaders of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in an airstrike in Beirut, which it described as revenge for a rocket attack on the occupied Golan Heights that killed a dozen children on Saturday.

Israel blames Hezbollah for Saturday’s attack, while the militants have strongly denied responsibility.

Iran, which does not recognise Israel as a country, had warned against an attack on Lebanon to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

Haniyeh, 61, was the tough-talking face of the Palestinian group's international diplomacy and served as the prime minister of Gaza.

He left the Strip in 2019 and operated between Turkey and Qatar's capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of blockaded Gaza and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk directly with officials in Iran.

"All the agreements of normalisation that you (Arab states) signed with (Israel) will not end this conflict," Haniyeh declared on Al Jazeera following the 7 October attack.

Haniyeh was “leading the political battle for Hamas with Arab governments,” said Adeeb Ziadeh, a specialist in Palestinian affairs at Qatar University. “He is the political and diplomatic front of Hamas,” Ziadeh told Reuters.

The assassination could potentially harm president Joe Biden’s push to broker a temporary ceasefire and hostage release deal between Hamas and Israel.

Bill Burns, the director of the CIA, was in Rome on Sunday to meet with senior officials from Israel, Qatar and Egypt in the latest round of talks.

Separately, Brett McGurk, the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, is also in the region for talks with US partners.