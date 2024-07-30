Israel launches airstrike on Lebanon’s capital Beirut

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Israel has carried out a strike on southern Beirut, targeting a senior Hezbollah commander they claimed was “responsible for the murder of children”.

Footage from the Lebanese capital shows the shells of several destroyed cars, as well as high-rise buildings gutted by the blast. In January Israel assassinated Saleh al-Arouri, a top Hamas official, with an airstrike on Beirut.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,000 people and taking 251 hostages, Hezbollah has been firing into Israel continually, raising concerns that Israel could end up fighting a war on two fronts.

The Israeli military claimed the strike was their widely-anticipated reaction to a rocket attack on the occupied Golan Heights last Saturday that killed a dozen children and young people.

The alleged target of the strike was Fuad Shukr, also known as al-Hajj Mohsin, who is a senior advisor on military affairs to Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah. There are conflicting reports regarding whether the strike was successful. The Israeli military claims that Mr Shukr was killed and described him as “the most senior military commander in Hezbollah” and the militia leader’s “right-hand man”. Hezbollah sources say that he survived the attack.

The strike killed one woman and injured several other people, Lebanon’s public health ministry said. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said 17 wounded were taken to the private Bahman Hospital, while 14 were taken to Hezbollah’s Rasoul Aazam hospital.

The Iran-backed militia Hezbollah claimed they were not responsible for Saturday’s Golan Heights attack on the Druze community. But Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they were under no illusion about Hezbollah’s role in the strike. During a visit to site of the attack in the remote town of Majdal Shams, a majority Druze village in a region annexed by Israel from Syria in 1981, he vowed to issue a “harsh” response.

US officials also said they believed Hezbollah was responsible, though the Joe Biden administration had urged Israel not to escalate tensions too drastically in their response to the strike.

Diplomats had called on Israel to avoid targeting the Lebanese capital Beirut, its southern suburbs that form Hezbollah's heartland, or key infrastructure. They hoped that by keeping Israel's response limited, forceful retaliation by Hezbollah could be avoided.

Damaged building after airstrike targeting Hezbollah commander ( Reuters )

A handout image published by Netanyahu’s office shows the Israeli PM alongside senior military personnel earlier today ( Prime Minister's Media Adviser )

But a statement from the Israeli military confirmed they had defied that advice and targeted southern Beirut.

A statement posted to X read: “The [Israeli military] carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians.”

A minute after the statement was published, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, a close aide of Mr Netanyahu, wrote on X: “Hezbollah crossed the red line.”

The military added that there were “no changes” to their “defensive guidelines”, a reference to their recent developments on Israel’s northern border readying to go on the offensive if needed.

In April, the military said that it had completed another step in preparing for a possible war along its northern front. In a statement titled “readiness for the transition from defence to offence”, they said the phase completed centred on logistics “for a broad mobilisation of [Israeli] troops”.

Mr Netanyahu held a security assessment later on Tuesday evening with Mr Gallant and Israel’s intelligence chiefs.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah rejected calls from international envoys to avoid responding to the anticipated Israeli attack.

People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon ( AP )

Hezbollah informed mediators it would still respond to any Israeli attack, an official said in written comments sent to reporters. The official did not say which countries the mediators represented.

"International envoys are indirectly raising with us the idea that we should not respond to the expected aggression under the pretext of the need to avoid escalation and sliding towards a comprehensive war," the Hezbollah official said.

Hezbollah had “informed them of our explicit rejection of this request” and would respond, the official said.

The group took Israel’s threats seriously and was prepared, but did not expect a ground invasion, the official said.

Hezbollah also said mediators had informed them of diplomatic efforts to urge Israel to spare civilians and civilian facilities in any operation. “This is a good thing, but we do not trust our enemy,” the official added.