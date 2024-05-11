For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A British-Israeli hostage held in Gaza has died, Hamas claimed on Saturday – as Israeli forces ordered further evacuations of the strip, forcing tens of thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes.

Nadav Popplewell, 51, who was taken hostage during the 7 October attack on Israel, died of wounds caused by an Israeli airstrike a month ago.

The Palestinian military group provided no evidence to support the claim, which has also not been verified by Israel or Mr Popplewell’s hometown of Nirim.

But the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is investigating and released a statement in which it said “our thoughts are with his family at this extremely distressing time”.

Yorkshire-born Mr Popplewell was captured with his mother, who was later released. His brother was killed in the October attack.

The report of Mr Popplewell’s death came on a day Israel called for Palestinians in more areas of Gaza’s southern city of Rafah to evacuate and head to what it calls an expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.

People in the northern Gaza cities of Jabalia and Beit Lahiya have also been asked to leave their homes.

The move signals a further indication that the military is pressing ahead with its plans for a ground attack on Rafah.

In Tel Aviv, meanwhile, thousands of Israelis took to the streets demanding Benjamin Netanyahu’s government does more to secure the release of 132 hostages still being held in Gaza.

Tent encampments housing displaced Palestinians can be seen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip by the border fence with Egypt ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Saturday night, Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said his troops continued to fight in all parts of the Gaza Strip.

“We will continue to fight in order to create a security situation that will allow the residents of the north and the south to return home safely,” he said in a televised message.

An elderly woman and child wait with belongings before evacuating from Rafah ( AFP )

Residents and displaced people in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza are being evacuated, with Rear Admiral Hagari claiming Hamas was trying to re-establish its control of the area.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 37 Palestinians, 24 of them from central Gaza areas, were killed in overnight airstrikes on Friday across the enclave.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians – half of Gaza’s population – have been sheltering in Rafah, most after fleeing Israel’s offensives elsewhere.

A boy sits on the hood of a vehicle loaded with belongings as members of a Palestinian family flee bound for Khan Yunis ( AFP )

Considered the last refuge in the strip, the evacuations from Rafah are forcing people to return north where areas have been devastated by previous Israeli attacks.

Some Palestinians are being sent to what Israel has called humanitarian safe zones which are already packed with about 450,000 people in squalid conditions. The rubbish-strewn camp lacks basic facilities.

Mohammad Mansour, 44, told The Independent: “We are leaving the place to escape death, a human tragedy that is renewed once again, in search of a safe area.

“A million and a half people are wandering around, carrying whatever food they can find.

“We don’t know where to go. All places are affected by the Israeli flames. The areas that the occupation claims are safe do not have any human services.

A woman wipes away tears before evacuating from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip ( AFP via Getty Images )

“There is no food there. Here in the Gaza Strip, death threatens everyone. Death besieges those who stay and those who flee. Even people don’t have the money to move.

“There is a big lack of food. There is no drinkable water. Health services are suspended.”

Israel has now evacuated the eastern third of Rafah, and Rear Admiral Hagari said dozens of militants had been killed there as “targeted operations continued”.

Displaced Palestinians prepare to leave with their belongings ( EPA )

Israeli forces have captured the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, forcing it to shut down.

“Do we wait until we all die on top of each other? So we’ve decided to leave. It’s better,” said Rafah resident Hanan al-Satari as people rushed to load mattresses, water tanks and other belongings onto vehicles.

“The Israeli army does not have a safe area in Gaza. They target everything,” said Abu Yusuf al-Deiri, who was earlier displaced from Gaza City.

The United Nations has warned the planned full-scale Rafah invasion would further cripple humanitarian operations and cause a surge in civilian casualties.

Palestinians arrive to Khan Younis after leaving Rafah following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army ( EPA )

The order comes in the face of heavy international opposition and criticism.

US president Joe Biden has already said he will not provide offensive weapons to Israel for Rafah, and Washington said there was “reasonable” evidence that Israel had breached international law protecting civilians in the way it conducted its war against Hamas - the strongest statement the Biden administration has made on the matter.

On Saturday, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said a ground attack on Rafah by Israel would be irresponsible and lead to a massive loss of civilian lives.