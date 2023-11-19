Yemen’s Houthi rebels hijack British-owned cargo ship in the Red Sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A cargo ship has been seized in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen, with up to 22 crew members believed to have been taken hostage and taken to a Yemeni port.

The British-owned ship, which is being leased to a Japanese company, was intercepted as it travelled past the Arabian peninsula on its way to India. The ship is believed to be the Galaxy Leader.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said there were no citizens from Israel on board and denied the ship was Israeli, but described it as a “grave incident”.

Israel has recently come under attack from the Houthis, an ally of Tehran, with long-range missiles and drone salvoes launched in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the Houthi leader said his forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

In a statement on social media site X, the IDF said: “The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence.

“The ship departed Turkey on its way to India, staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. It is not an Israeli ship.”

The Houthi rebels confirmed they had been responsible for the hijacking and said they had diverted the ship to Yemen.

“We are treating the ship’s crew in accordance with Islamic principles and values,” a spokesperson of the group’s military said in a statement.

A US defence official said “we’re aware of the situation and are closely monitoring it”.

Meanwhile, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “This is another Iranian act of terrorism that represents an escalation in Iran’s belligerence against the citizens of the free world, with concomitant international ramifications vis-à-vis the security of global shipping routes.”

The vessel had been in Korfez, Turkey, and was on its way to Pipavav, India, at the time of the seizure reported Israel.