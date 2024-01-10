British warship intercepts largest Houthi attack in Red Sea to date

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British warships have destroyed multiple drones after Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired their largest attack in the Red Sea to date, the UK defence minister has said.

The US military's Central Command said the complex attack launched by the Houthis included bomb-carrying drones, anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile.

It said 18 drones, two cruise missiles and the anti-ship missile were downed by F-18s from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as by American Arleigh Burke-class destroyers the USS Gravely, the USS Laboon and the USS Mason, as well as the United Kingdom's HMS Diamond.

US, French and British warships have been stationed in the Red Sea since December to counter a continued threat from the Iranian-backed rebels Houthis stationed in Yemen.

The attacks have disrupted global trade flows, threatening to spike energy prices and escalate the Israel/Palestine conflict into a regional war.

The Houthis, part of the Iranian-led and funded axis of resistance in the Middle East, which includes Hamas, began their aerial campaign targeting ships bound for Israel before quickly extending their attacks to all ships in the area.

“Overnight, HMS Diamond, along with US warships, successfully repelled the largest attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date,” he wrote in a statement on X.

“Deploying Sea Viper missiles and guns, DIAMOND destroyed multiple attack drones headed for her and commercial shipping in the area, with no injuries or damage sustained to DIAMOND or her crew.

“The UK alongside allies have previously made it clear that these illegal attacks are completely unstoppable and if continued, the Houthis will bear the consequences.

“We will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy.”