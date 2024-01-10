For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yemen’s Houthis have launched their largest aerial attack to date on ships in the Red Sea, raising concerns that the disruption could hit global trade and spike energy prices.

In what was the 26th attack since 19 November, 21 missiles and drones were fired at warships and commercial vessels near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern bottleneck of the Red Sea.

The attack came despite a planned United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote later on Wednesday to potentially condemn and demand an immediate halt to the attacks by the Houthis, who say their assaults are aimed at stopping Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In light of the most recent attacks, The Independent has compiled everything we know about the past couple of months of Houthi attacks and how they have affected global trade.

Who are the Houthis and why are they attacking in the Red Sea?

The Houthis are an Iran-backed armed group from a sub-sect of Yemen's Shia Muslim minority, the Zaidis. They take their name from the movement's founder, Hussein al-Houthi. They have have been fighting a civil war since 2014 against Yemen's government.

After the Hamas attack of 7 October that killed 1,200 people inside Israel and saw 240 taken hostage and the subsequent Israeli response inside Gaza that health officials in the Hamas-run territory say has killed more than 23,000 pople, the Houthis announced they would target all ships bound for Israel through the Bab al-Mandab Strait. They are part of what Tehran calls an axis of resistance against Israel, the US and the wider West which includes Hamas and Hezbollah from Lebanon.

The Houthis began targeting commercial vessels indiscriminately, triggering the mobilisation of a US-led naval coalition at the end of last year to counter this threat.

Why is the Red Sea important?

It is one of the major waterways for global trade; roughly 12 to 15 per cent of shipping traffic passes through the Red Sea.

Many shipping companies have been forced to reroute their vessels, taking the longer journey around Africa, although several oil majors, refiners and trading houses have continued to use it.

Alternative routes cause delays in supply chains, while increased insurance costs for sailing through the Red Sea threaten to have a knock-on effect to end costs.

Insurance premiums roughly doubled in the wake of the Houthi attacks.

German shipping group Hapag Lloyd said on Tuesday it would continue to avoid the Suez Canal and go around the Cape of Good Hope for security reasons, while its Danish rival Maersk has said it would avoid the route “for the foreseeable future”.

Thus far, spikes in energy prices as a result of the attacks have been short-lived and increased insurance costs have remained manageable, but experts have warned that if a few ships were sunk by a future assault, the situation could worsen.

Could the attack escalate regional tensions?

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said the latest Houthi attacks showed the militant group were “clearly focusing on escalation against international merchant shipping”. UK defence minister Grant Shapps described the current situation in the Red Sea as unsustainable and said that the HMS Diamond, the British warship stationed in the area, had been specifically targeted in the latest attack.

The Houthis have vowed to continue their assaults until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned they would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

Mohammed al Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official, wrote on X in December: “Even if America succeeds in mobilising the entire world, our military operations will not stop... no matter the sacrifices it costs us.”

But while the US-led naval coalition remains in the Red Sea, the threat to life and regional escalation remains thin.

The Houthis have no formal naval warships with which to impose a serious blockade of the waterway, while the defence capabilities of the coalition forces are more than able to cope with the threat of drones and missiles.