US and UK begin airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

The US and UK have begun airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, according to reports.

The reports come following speculation that both nations would launch strikes against the Iranian-backed rebels in response to attacks by the group on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The Associated Press reported that more than a dozen sites used by the Houthis in Yemen were bombed on Thursday, using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, they said.

There have been reports of three explosions in Yemen’s capital Sana’a.

A National Security Council spokesperson referredquestions from The Independent to the Defence Department.

The strikes marked the first US military response against the Houthis for what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since November, following the outbreak of the war in Israel. The Houthis initially began targeting vessels linked to Israel.

The coordinated military assault comes just a week after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Houthis to cease the attacks or face potential military action. The officials confirmed the strikes to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

The strikes come after UK prime minister Rishi Sunak held an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday. Mr Sunak faced calls to recall Parliament after top Cabinet leaders gathered at to discuss potential action.

