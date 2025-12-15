Two soldiers from Iowa identified as Americans killed in Syria ambush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Iowa National Guard members who were killed in an ambush in Syria have been identified.

Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, died in the attack Saturday, which the U.S. military blamed on the Islamic State group.

The Pentagon’s chief spokesman, Sean Parnell, has said a civilian working as a U.S. interpreter also was killed. Three other Guard members were wounded in the attack, the Iowa National Guard said Monday, with two of them in stable condition and the other in good condition.

President Donald Trump promised “serious retaliation” against ISIS after the attack, writing. “This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by [ISIS].

“The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation.”

open image in gallery This undated photo released by the Iowa National Guard shows Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard ( Iowa National Guard )

Trump welcomed al-Sharaa, who led the lightning insurgency that toppled Assad's rule, to the White House for a historic meeting last month.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff in the soldiers’ honor, saying, “We are grateful for their service and deeply mourn their loss.”

The ambush was a major test for the rapprochement between the United States and Syria since the ouster of autocratic leader Bashar Assad a year ago, coming as the U.S. military is expanding its cooperation with Syrian security forces. Hundreds of American troops are deployed in eastern Syria as part of a coalition fighting IS.

The shooting Saturday in the Syrian desert near the historic city of Palmyra also wounded members of the country's security forces and killed the gunman. The assailant had joined Syria’s internal security forces as a base security guard two months ago and recently was reassigned amid suspicions that he might be affiliated with IS, a Syrian official said.

The man stormed a meeting between U.S. and Syrian security officials who were having lunch together and opened fire after clashing with Syrian guards, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba said Sunday.

Al-Baba acknowledged that the incident was “a major security breach” but said that in the year since Assad’s fall, “there have been many more successes than failures” by security forces.

open image in gallery This undated photo released by the Iowa National Guard shows Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar ( Iowa National Guard )

The Army said Monday that the incident is under investigation, but military officials have blamed the attack on an IS member.