Who is Erfan Soltani and why is Iran expected to execute protester today?

An Iranian protester is facing execution on Wednesday over his alleged involvement in protests sweeping the nation, rights groups have claimed.

Erfan Soltani, 26, could become the first person to be sentenced to death for participating in protests that have rocked the country over the last two weeks.

Mr Soltani was arrested at his home six days ago and rushed through the justice system to face the death penalty on Wednesday as the regime steps up its brutal crackdown on dissent, according to the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, an independent NGO based in Norway.

open image in gallery Erfan Soltani is set to be executed on Wednesday, according to rights groups outside of Iran ( via Hengaw )

Who is Erfan Soltani?

Mr Soltani is a resident of Fardis, a neighbourhood just west of Tehran. According to the Daily Mail, he is the owner of a local clothes shop.

His sister is a lawyer who has attempted to fight his sentence through legal means, but rights groups say she has been prevented from accessing his case file by Iranian authorities.

Mr Soltani is among 18,434 individuals who have been arrested by Iranian authorities for joining the protests. According to Hengaw, he is the first protester who is due to be executed as part of a ruthless crackdown by Tehran on demonstrations.

open image in gallery Trump has threatened military intervention in Iran ( AP )

Why is he being executed?

Mr Soltani has been accused by authorities of participating in protests which took place in Fardis. The arresting authority has not been officially identified, and his family were notified of his death sentence just four days after his arrest.

A source close to the family told Hengaw that, as far as they are aware, no trial was granted to hear his case. It is also not clear what the precise charges against him are, they said.

Executions in Iran are commonplace. Last year, Norwegian-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) estimated that the number of executions have doubled since 2024, with just under 1,000 executions verified to have taken place.

Activists say that the rate of executions increases when the regime feels under threat. IHR figures suggest 99 per cent of those executed have been for murder or drug offences.

open image in gallery A burnt car lies on the road in Tehran ( WANA )

How have his family reacted?

Mr Soltani’s family were told about his execution on Monday and have been refused information about his charges or judicial proceedings, Hengaw said.

Arina Moradi, a member of the organisation, told the Daily Mail this afternoon that Mr Soltani’s family were “shocked” and “despairing” at the situation.

“He was detained last Thursday, and there was no information about him for days before authorities called the family and said they had arrested their son and he will be executed on Wednesday - meaning tomorrow.”

Mr Soltani will only be allowed 10 minutes with his family before he is hanged, the newspaper reported.

How many people have died in the protests?

US-based ‌Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says it has verified ‍the ​deaths of ‍2,571 people during ‍the protests.

Experts have said that this makes it one of - if not the - deadliest repressions of a popular uprising in Iran in the country’s recent history.

Among the dead are ⁠including 2,403 protesters and 147 government-affiliated individuals. Twelve children and nine non-protesting civilians are also among the dead, HRANA said.

open image in gallery Cars set on fire during a protest on Saadat Abad Square in Tehran ( UGC )

The group also estimated that 18,434 individuals have been arrested, 97 forced confessions broadcast, and 1,134 severe injuries reported.

“The widespread killing of civilian protesters in recent days by the Islamic Republic is reminiscent of the regime’s crimes in the 1980s, which have been recognised as crimes against humanity,” IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.