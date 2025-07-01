Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent Persian

As part of a wider crackdown on dissent in recent days, the Iranian parliament has passed a bill titled ‘Enhancement of penalties for espionage and for individuals cooperating with the Zionist regime and hostile states against national security and interests’. The legislation makes it easier to accuse citizens of spying.

This move comes in the wake of Israeli attacks that killed dozens of senior military commanders of the Islamic Republic, resulting in a surge of mistrust inside the Iranian political establishment. Government officials have even accused one another in public interviews of collaborating with Israel and leaking classified information.

The new bill, which was passed less than a week after the military conflict between Iran and Israel began, is being promoted by its supporters as a tool to confront “enemy infiltration”. However, analysts and human rights organisations warn that the legal measure poses a serious threat to civil liberties, press freedom, and social activism.

According to official statements seen by Independent Persian, under this bill, sending photos or videos to foreign media outlets or commenting on security-related issues on social media could be considered “spreading corruption on earth”—a charge that can carry the death penalty in Iran.

In line with this policy, the Judiciary’s Social Affairs Department has sent warnings to citizens over text, warning them that following “Zionist regime-affiliated” pages on social media constitutes a crime. Meanwhile, hundreds of individuals across the country have been arrested on charges such as “espionage”, “disturbing public opinion,” or “collaborating with Israel”.

open image in gallery A mourner touches the flag-draped coffin of Revolutionary Guard chief Gen. Hossein Salami, during the funeral ceremony of the Iranian armed forces generals, nuclear scientists and their family members who were killed in Israeli strikes. ( AP/ Vahid Salemi )

Security-affiliated media outlets in Iran reported that more than 700 people had been arrested last week, and dozens more arrests have been reported since. On Wednesday, the judiciary of the southwestern Fars region announced that they had pressed charges against 47 individuals suspected of collaborating with Israel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also announced the arrest of 26 citizens in the province of Khuzestan, an oil-rich region that borders Iraq and the Persian Gulf, on charges of “security infiltration”. There were also reports that a person was arrested in Tehran’s underground metro simply for “suspicious movement” and carrying an electronic chip, which police claimed had been used to send information about sensitive locations and receive “instructions in Hebrew”.

Alongside this wave of arrests, hasty executions have added a deeply troubling dimension to the situation. In less than two weeks, at least six people have been executed on charges of collaborating with Israel. Among them were Esmail Fekri, Majid Masibi, and Mohammad Mahdavi, who were sentenced to death on various allegations including espionage, cyber network membership, or transferring equipment. They were sentenced behind closed doors without access to legal representation.

open image in gallery A man holds portraits of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ( AFP via Getty Images )

Additionally, three ‘kolbars’, porters who carry goods on their backs across Iran’s borders, were executed in Urmia Prison in the northwestern West Azerbaijan region on similar charges.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly raised concerns about the nature of these trials, noting that many of the verdicts are issued in a matter of minutes without fair legal proceedings. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Iran, Mai Soto, has also expressed alarm over the surge in executions and the dire conditions faced by political prisoners.

Amnesty International, in a statement issued on June 24, criticized the Islamic Republic for executing six people for espionage and arresting hundreds more on similar charges since June 15. The organization called for an end to the crackdown, emphasizing that Iranian authorities are using the death penalty as a tool to instill fear and exert political control over society.

There have also been reports of the arrest of cultural figures. Reza Daryakenari, an artist and graphic designer, was arrested at a cafe in Tehran and initially transferred to Evin Prison. After an Israeli airstrike on the prison, he was moved to Fashafouyeh Prison. Similarly, Hamid Pishqadam, a resident of the city of Shahriar in the vicinity of Tehran, was arrested in a raid by security forces and taken to the IRGC Intelligence Center in the northern city of Karaj, with no formal charges announced.

These actions are not merely a response to foreign threats but a broad attempt by Iran’s government to control society, suppress dissent, and escape its own crisis of legitimacy. The passing of vague and far-reaching laws, mass arrests, show trials, and swift executions all point to a regime seeking to eliminate voices of dissent from the public space.

Analysts warn that this heavy-handed approach is not a path to restoring lost authority. Instead, such actions could lead to more widespread civil disobedience and protests across the country. The recent crackdown being carried out under the guise of fighting “enemy infiltration” may well accelerate the collapse of the Islamic Republic.

On Wednesday, David Barnea, the Director of Mossad, published part of a speech he gave to Mossad agents involved in the June 13 operation against Iran. Speaking tauntingly of Tehran, he told the agents, “We will be there, just as we have been until now.” Islamic Republic officials had previously warned about security breaches. However, it appears that the level of infiltration is so deep that Iran’s government is finding it difficult to contain it.

Translated by Tooba Khokhar