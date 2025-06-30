New satellite images show work at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site after US bombing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Satellite pictures taken in the week after the US airstrikes on Iran’s three nuclear sites show activity at the Fordow facility, which Donald Trump claimed was “completely and totally obliterated” in last week’s attack.

Images from Maxar Technologies show construction vehicles including an excavator near one of the shafts at the Fordow nuclear facility which was struck by US bunker buster bombs on 22 June.

Other images show that the bombardment had completely caved in entrance tunnels to the site.

open image in gallery Satellite images show construction vehicles near a shaft at Fordow ( Maxar Technologies )

The images show several vehicles parked around the facility, as questions remain about just how much of Iran’s nuclear capability was obliterated.

The US Secretary of Defense hit out at media reporting of the attack , after a leaked preliminary intelligence report found the attack had likely only set Iran’s nuclear programme back by a couple of months.

Speaking at the Pentagon alongside the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff late last week, Pete Hegseth said “anyone with two eyes” would recognise the damage done to Iran’s facilities.

“First reports are almost always wrong. They're almost always incomplete,” he said, adding the facility had been completely “destroyed”.

open image in gallery Entrance tunnels at Fordow appear totally caved in ( Maxar Technologies )

Hegseth cited several experts and other reports to back his claim up, including the Israeli Defence Force, the CIA director, US director of national intelligence. He also quoted Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson as saying “our nuclear institutions have been badly damaged, that’s for sure”.

General Dan Caine said the bunker-buster bombs “went exactly where they were intended to go”.

But on Sunday, the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog suggested Tehran could get its nuclear programme back up and running within months.

The International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi previously said Iran had told the watchdog it was planning to move its enriched uranium ahead of a suspected bomb attack, and that it was unclear whether that fuel had been destroyed in the bombardment.

"So some could have been destroyed as part of the attack, but some could have been moved," he said in an interview on Sunday.

open image in gallery But the UN’s nuclear watchdog said Iran could resume its programme within months ( Maxar Technologies )

Israel launched an attack on Iran earlier this month, saying Tehran was on the brink of developing nuclear weapons. It sparked a 12-day war, with Iran launching missiles at Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, before the US joined in with the nuclear site attacks.

Mr Grossi said the strikes on sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan had significantly set back Iran's ability to convert and enrich uranium, but the country still has capacity.

"They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that," Grossi told CBS News in an interview.

"Frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there," he added, according to the transcript of the interview.

Western powers stress that Iran's nuclear advances provide it with an irreversible knowledge gain, suggesting that while losing experts or facilities may slow progress, the advances are permanent.

"Iran is a very sophisticated country in terms of nuclear technology," Grossi said. "So you cannot disinvent this. You cannot undo the knowledge that you have or the capacities that you have."

With additional reporting from Reuters