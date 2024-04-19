Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Focus

How the Israel-Iran conflict could go nuclear and is helping their leaders cling to power

Jack Straw was the first foreign secretary to visit Iran after the 1979 revolution and is used to negotiating with its leaders – even, on one occasion, from a train loo. Here, he explains why Netanyahu and Khamenei are throwing each other a lifeline to stay in power, and warns we could all pay a terrible price...

Friday 19 April 2024 11:00
Comments
A woman in Tehran walks past a mural depicting missiles being launched
A woman in Tehran walks past a mural depicting missiles being launched (AFP/Getty)

A quiz question: the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88 was one of the bloodiest since the Second World War. Most major powers were actively supporting the aggressor, Iraq, hoping that Iran’s Islamic Revolution, begun in 1979, could be snuffed out.

Which Western nation was the only reliable and consistent supplier of arms to Iran?

The answer: Israel. Iran could not have lasted the eight years of the war without Israeli help. Key military engagements were also coordinated.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in